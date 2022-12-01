‘Bones and All’ explores life as outcasts through romantic horror

Timothée Chalamet (left) and Taylor Russell star as young cannibals (they prefer the term “eaters”) in Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All.”

 Yannis Drakoulidis/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures

There’s nothing quite like a road trip movie. Two characters driving or hitching from one place to the next, no real plot or narrative beyond what the heroes see, who they interact with and how they grow or change as people from those experiences.

At its core, that’s what “Bones and All” is. From director Luca Guadagnino and based on the novel by Camille DeAngelis, this film is essentially a hang-out movie as a pair of young adults marginalized from the rest of the world try to navigate their lives, but it’s also much more.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social