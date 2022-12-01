‘Bones and All’ explores life as outcasts through romantic horror

There’s nothing quite like a road trip movie. Two characters driving or hitching from one place to the next, no real plot or narrative beyond what the heroes see, who they interact with and how they grow or change as people from those experiences.
At its core, that’s what “Bones and All” is. From director Luca Guadagnino and based on the novel by Camille DeAngelis, this film is essentially a hang-out movie as a pair of young adults marginalized from the rest of the world try to navigate their lives, but it’s also much more.
If you look up the film online, its genres range from romance and coming-of-age to horror, mystery/thriller and drama, all of which effortlessly flow in and out of the narrative. Some scenes are romantic, some are terrifying, some are heartbreaking and some are hilarious, but it never strays from the point of view of the young man and woman experiencing this new life.
The one element that sets this apart, straying into science-fiction/fantasy, is they’re cannibals. Not by choice, but for some unexplainable reason, they have to eat people. And as the film progresses, the why and how of their tragic fate becomes apparent and universal.
After reaching her 18th birthday, Maren (Taylor Russell) — a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society — sets out on her own to discover who she is, a seemingly normal person who is fated to consume human flesh to survive.
Traveling the back roads, hidden passages and trap doors of 1980s mid-west America, Maren meets Lee (Timothée Chalamet), an intense and disenfranchised drifter who is like her: an eater. Together, they embark on a thousand-mile odyssey that takes them through the back roads, hidden passages and trap doors of 1980s mid-west America.
Searching for identity and chasing beauty in a perilous world that cannot abide who they are, Maren and Lee meet other eaters (Mark Rylance, Michael Stuhlbarg) on their journey, learning just how monstrous both their own kind and humans can be when faced with someone different.
Although the story is about two eaters, that supernatural element is a stand-in for so many other things that make people feel like outcasts or different. Whether it’s your race, sex or religion, having mental health issues, addiction or physical deformity, there are so many reasons why all of us feel like we don’t belong and are looked down upon by the rest of society.
While not holding back on the graphic aspects of the eaters, the truly upsetting scenes are thankfully few and far between, but that doesn’t mean it’s not always in the back of your mind. The sound design makes everything from kitchen utensils to tires on a gravel road to twigs and branches in the woods sound like bones, and the haunting score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross uses a combination of Americana with acoustic guitar and unsettling electronic music to make Maren and Lee’s experience all the more tense and uncertain.
Primarily set in the mid-west sets such as Ohio, Kentucky and Minnesota, the film does an excellent job of showing the difficulties a more rural life can have. And while the two stars are beautiful Hollywood actors, almost the entire rest of the cast look and feel like real regular people. They’re not ugly, but they look like neighbors and friends most of us have had.
Just as each regular person deals with their own shortcomings differently, the eaters they meet have different rules and rituals for what they do. For both Lee and Maren, their fate as eaters extends beyond themselves and their victims, just as someone’s mental health, addictions or ostracization from society can affect their family and other relationships. They may love and have each other, but the mourning and pain of what they do and their losses of family and friends never ends.
And yet, despite the graphic horror, uncomfortable truths and unsettling soundscape, “Bones and All” is a deeply moving and emotionally grounded story about two young people trying to survive in a world that doesn’t really want them in it, something many if not all of us have felt at least once.