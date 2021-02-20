Because we’re using the thinly cut chicken tenderloins for this recipe, this meal takes minutes to put on the table. Remember to thaw the asparagus in the refrigerator the night before and if you don’t like shredding carrots, purchase a bag of them at the store.
I like a little spice but if it isn’t your cup of tea, leave out the crushed red pepper. However, the amount that you add is so little, it really only flavors the ingredients.
I haven’t given you many recipes with asparagus but they are so good for you. The nutrients in asparagus can support heart and bone health, while the folate and iron that it contains may be especially beneficial during pregnancy. And, it is very low in calories.
Pair this meal with a small bowl of blueberries and your meal is complete. Enjoy!
BALSAMIC CHICKEN & VEGETABLES (serves 4)
Ingredients
1/4 cup bottled Italian olive oil salad dressing
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1 tablespoon honey
1/8 – 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1 pound chicken breast tenderloins
10 ounces fresh asparagus, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces, or one 10-ounce package frozen cut asparagus, thawed and well drained
1 cup shredded carrot
1 small tomato, seeded and chopped
Directions
Step 1. In a small bowl, stir together salad dressing, balsamic vinegar, honey, and crushed red pepper. Set aside.
Step 2. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. If you were not able to find tenderloins, simply cut breast into strips, on the bias. Add chicken; cook until chicken is tender and no longer pink, turning once. Add half of the dressing mixture to skillet; turn chicken to coat. Transfer chicken to a serving platter; cover and keep warm.
Step 3. Add asparagus and carrot to skillet. Cook and stir for 3 to 4 minutes or until asparagus is crisp-tender; transfer to serving platter.
Step 4. Stir remaining dressing mixture; add to skillet. Cook and stir for 1 minute, scraping up browned bits from bottom of skillet. Drizzle the dressing mixture over chicken and vegetables. Sprinkle with tomato. Makes 4 servings.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving: 269 calories; total fat 12g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 66mg; sodium 323mg; carbohydrates 12g; fiber 2g; protein 27g.
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietician. She has practiced at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)