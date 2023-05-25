Affleck returns to directing with Nike-based biopic ‘Air’

If you were to do a general poll on who is either the greatest or the most popular American athlete of all time, Michael Jordan would consistently appear near the top of those lists.
From the mid-1980s through the 2000s, MJ was everywhere, transcending popularity in basketball and later baseball to become a household name for everyone. Off the court, Jordan’s Nike commercials with Bugs Bunny in the early ’90s led to the popular yet bad “Space Jam” in 1996. With commercials for McDonald’s, Gatorade and Hanes, his charm could – and did – sell America everything.
This is exactly what Nike employee Sonny Vaccaro supposedly predicted could happen with Jordan’s partnership with the athletic apparel company before he ever set foot on an NBA court, as recounted in “Air,” co-starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, who is also back in the director’s chair for the first time since 2016.
Though not your usual angle for a sports biopic, the story is a surprisingly compelling snapshot of 1980s America and a look at what someone like Michael Jordan can do beyond helping a struggling company make a few million bucks – he is an inspiration, shoes or no shoes.
It’s 1984 and Nike’s basketball shoe division is struggling due to low sales. The company’s basketball talent scout Vaccaro (portrayed by Damon) has been tasked by Marketing VP Rob Strasser (Jason Bateman) and CEO Phil Knight (Affleck) tasked with finding a new spokesperson for their shoes.
Although they considered third draft-pick Michael Jordan off limits due to his preference for Adidas and Converse, Vaccaro is convinced that Jordan is a once-in-a-generation talent and Nike should pursue him for a new line of modern shoes explicitly designed for the young star.
With encouragement from Nike VP Howard White (Chris Tucker), Vaccaro personally reaches out to Jordan’s parents (Viola Davis and Julius Tennon), admitting that Adidas and Converse may give Michael more money, but Nike can give him what he deserves to change basketball forever.
Unless you lived under a rock for the past 40 years, there shouldn’t be any surprise or tension in how this film is going to end. Air Jordan has become one of the most popular basketball shoes of all time, earning $126 million in its first year in stores, 1985. In 2022 alone, Nike’s Jordan brand reportedly earned more than $5.1 billion.
So if we all know how it ends, why watch “Air”? For the same reason we watch historical war movies or Disney movies or James Bond movies — the journey of how these characters manage to get to the inevitable conclusion is the exciting part.
As much as Americans love basketball and capitalism, we also love underdog stories, and watching Nike’s David trying to figure out how to go up against Goliaths Adidas and Converse can be quite the heart-pounding rollercoaster. On paper, it makes perfect sense for Jordan to just go with one of the two bigger brands, so what changed?
While the real people must have done something right, it’s this all-star cast led by Oscar winners Damon, Affleck and Davis that makes Jordan’s decision to choose Nike seem so right. While they’ve been great for decades, much of this cast is older now and their characters have seen enough to be wary and uncertain about this gamble.
Seeing a young Jordan on the court — in game footage only, we never see the actor’s face or hear him talk — is inspiring to not only the business executives past their prime but to generations of kids. Hearing Damon and Bateman with the sneaker designer waxing poetic about how the Air Jordan is going to change the world can get pretty corny, but the earnestness and dedication everyone puts into this production somehow makes it work.
If you want a bigger look at Jordan’s career, you can’t do much better than the documentary series “The Last Dance,” a small segment of which inspired the making of “Air.” But if nothing else, seeing Damon and Affleck working together again (they also polished a rewrite of the script) is a welcome story in its own right.