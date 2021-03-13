Today’s recipe is one of the easiest — and most delicious, particularly if you have a slow cooker.
Cooking in a slow cooker is easy enough once you have all the ingredients assembled. Turn the appliance on and walk out the door or go about your chores for the day and don’t worry about it. This is a recipe that you can do just that with.
I like this recipe because I leave the house at 7 a.m. and get home around 5:30 p.m. most days. The pot roast is done and tender as can be when I get home.
I put this meal together the night before and refrigerate it until the morning. I line my slow cooker crock with a disposable slow cooker liner and add the ingredients. When I have finished serving the meal from the cooker, I lift the liner from the crock and dispose of it.
A word to the wise, though, do not lift or transport the disposable liner with food inside.
Now, if you don’t have a slow cooker, you can use an oven. Depending on your particular oven, I would suggest you cook this meal in a Dutch oven or as a covered casserole for 8 hours at 300 degrees. But I would check it from time to time because oven temps differ from brand to brand.
This meal is hearty and nutritious. It is diabetic-friendly but if you review the ingredients, they aren’t that much different from most pot roast recipes. It is tasty, too, although I must admit that if you don’t have a quarter cup of red dry wine on hand, please don’t go out and purchase any. Just add another quarter cup of beef broth to the recipe.
This meal will freeze if you have leftovers but, honestly, it would be good the next day for lunch, too, or another meal at suppertime. The ease of putting it together and cooking it in a slow cooker makes it worth the effort in the beginning.
POT ROAST (serves 8)
Ingredients
One 2.5- to 3-pound boneless beef chuck pot roast
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
1 cup coarsely chopped carrot (2 medium)
2 stalks celery, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 cup coarsely chopped onion (1 large)
1 clove garlic, minced
1 bay leaf
3/4 cup lower-sodium beef broth
1/4 cup dry red wine
2 tablespoons quick-cooking tapioca, crushed
1 tablespoon dried Italian seasoning, crushed
1 tablespoon tomato paste
1 teaspoon garlic powder
3/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/2 teaspoon dry mustard
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1/8 teaspoon Kosher salt
4 cups mashed potatoes (optional) or 4 medium baked potatoes cut in half
Directions
Step 1. In a large skillet, brown meat on all sides in hot oil over medium-high heat. Remove from heat and set aside.
Step 2. In a 3.5- or 4-quart slow cooker, combine carrot, celery, onion, garlic and bay leaf (see Tip). Top with meat. In a medium bowl combine broth, wine, tapioca, Italian seasoning, tomato paste, garlic powder, pepper, dry mustard, paprika and salt. Pour over meat in cooker.
Step 3. Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 10 to 12 hours or on high-heat setting for 5 to 6 hours.
Step 4. To serve, transfer meat to a serving platter. Remove vegetables with a slotted spoon. Remove and discard bay leaf. Skim fat from remaining sauce; drizzle sauce over meat and vegetables. If desired, serve with 1/2 cup of mashed or 1 small baked potato per individual.
Nutrition Facts Serving Size: 1 Serving
Per Serving: 241 calories; protein 32.4g; carbohydrates 7.4g; dietary fiber 1.2g; fat 7.8g; saturated fat 2.5g; cholesterol 62.4mg; vitamin a iu 2662.8IU; vitamin c 3.6mg; folate 28.9mcg; calcium 46.7mg; iron 3.3mg; magnesium 40.5mg; potassium 608.3mg; sodium 204.3mg.
Exchanges: 4 lean protein, 1 fat, 1/2 vegetable
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietician. She has practiced at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)