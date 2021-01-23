Today’s recipe is two-fold. Who doesn’t love soup and sandwich for lunch or dinner? If you have been following my column, you’ll see that this soup is packed with vegetables which offer many nutrients and the “sandwich” rounds out the meal to make it complete.
I cannot stress enough the importance of reading labels when shopping for ingredients like the ones in this soup. Be sure to choose the no salt added tomatoes and chicken broth with low sodium. Too much salt is not your friend, whether you are diabetic or not. Remember, one should not be consuming more than 2,300 milligrams of salt per day — and for some, that may be too many.
If you have the time, make your own chicken broth. There are very easy recipes for making the broth — just don’t add all of the salt that most ask for. Sometimes, I make a huge pot of broth and freeze it in pint containers for the coming weeks. For some, that is not practical because you may not have the freezer space.
You could cook your own dry cannellini beans and dice your own tomatoes. Again, both are time-consuming, I get it, but it’s healthier in the long run.
For now, enjoy these recipes for lunch with 1 cup of the soup and half of a wrap. If you would rather have it for dinner, serve a whole wrap and 1½ cups of soup.
GREENS & SAUSAGE SOUP (serves 6, makes about 2 quarts)
Ingredients
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
1 medium onion, chopped
1 celery rib, chopped
1 medium carrot, chopped
1 garlic clove, minced
2 Italian cooked chicken sausage links (4 oz. each), casings removed
6 ounces Swiss chard, stems removed, chopped (about 4 cups)
1 can (14 1/2 ounces) no-salt-added diced tomatoes, undrained
1 bay leaf
1 teaspoon rubbed sage
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 carton (32 ounces) reduced-sodium chicken broth
1 can (15 ounces) no-salt-added cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Directions
In a 6-qt. stockpot, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onion, celery and carrot; cook 6-8 minutes or until sausage is no longer pink and vegetables are tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Add the sausage and break it up as it warms.
Stir in Swiss chard, tomatoes, bay leaf and seasonings. Add broth; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 10-12 minutes or until Swiss chard is tender. Stir in beans and lemon juice; heat through. Remove bay leaf and serve.
Nutrition Facts 1-1/2 cups: 155 calories, 5g fat (1g saturated fat), 14mg cholesterol, 658mg sodium, 18g carbohydrate (5g sugars, 5g fiber), 11g protein. Diabetic Exchanges: 1 medium-fat meat, 1 vegetable, 1/2 starch, 1/2 fat.
CHICKEN APPLE WRAP (serves 2)
Ingredients
1 cup shredded cooked chicken breast
1/2 cup chopped green apple
2 tablespoons chopped red onion
2 tablespoons light mayonnaise
2 tablespoons plain fat-free Greek yogurt
1/4 teaspoon curry powder
2 6- to 7-inch low-carb flour tortillas, such as La Tortilla Factory® brand, warmed (see Tip)
12 baby spinach leaves or 2 leaf lettuce leaves
Directions
Step 1. Combine chicken, apple, onion, mayonnaise, yogurt and curry powder in a small bowl.
Step 2. Line tortillas with spinach (or lettuce). Top with the chicken salad; roll up the tortillas. If desired, secure with toothpicks.
Tips To warm tortillas, preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Wrap tortillas tightly in foil. Bake until heated through, about 10 minutes.
Nutrition Facts — Serving Size: 1 Wrap
Per Serving: 244 calories; protein 28.3g; carbohydrates 16.7g; dietary fiber 8.1g; sugars 4.3g; fat 9.5g; saturated fat 1.5g; cholesterol 64.8mg; vitamin A iu 181IU; vitamin C0.9mg; folate 6.2mcg; calcium 73.6mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 23.5mg; potassium 260.1mg; sodium 363.4mg.
Exchanges: 3 1/2 Lean Protein, 1 Starch, 1/2 Fat
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietician. She has practiced at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)