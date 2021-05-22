With the warmer weather, I like to eat lighter and this recipe for chicken salad is just perfect. I pair it with a fruit for dessert and my lunch is complete.
This salad is perfect for diabetics but it’s a good recipe in general because it doesn’t use any mayonnaise. I find that I don’t miss the mayo at all. Fix yourself an unsweetened iced tea and enjoy it!
CHICKEN SALAD (serves 4)
Ingredients
1/4 cup plain low-fat yogurt
2 tbsp Dijon mustard
2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley
1 tsp honey
1 tsp grated lemon zest
1 tsp lemon juice
1/2 tsp Kosher salt
1/4 tsp ground pepper
1 medium cucumber, chopped
2 cups shredded cooked chicken
8 cups torn Bibb lettuce (about 1 small head)
1/4 cup toasted sliced almonds
Directions
1. Whisk yogurt, mustard, parsley, honey, lemon zest, lemon juice, cucumber, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Add chicken and toss to coat.
2. To serve, divide lettuce among 4 plates. Top with the chicken mixture and sprinkle with almonds.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1/2 Cup Chicken Salad & 2 Cups Lettuce
Per Serving: 153 calories; protein 12.4g; carbohydrates 8.8g; dietary fiber 1.5g; sugars 6.3g; fat 6.7g; saturated fat 0.8g; cholesterol 25.3mg; vitamin a iu 1527.8IU; vitamin c 5mg; folate 40.8mcg; calcium 75mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 42.4mg; potassium 301.6mg; sodium 492.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 4g.
Exchanges: 1 Fat, 1 Lean Protein, 1/2 Other Carbohydrate, 1/2 Vegetable
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietician. She has practiced at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)