I love fish, but I prefer fresh fish, and it is hard to get in our area. The good news is halibut freezes well so I most often resort to the frozen section in the market.
This meal I present to you today is pretty complete and very diabetic appropriate, but as always it is heart healthy and nutritious for everyone. You could add a small pear or apple for dessert, though, if you wish.
Halibut has a thicker texture than most fish and it can dry out all too easily. Your best bet is to slow-roast, poach or broil. The broiler is foolproof, as the ambient heat of the oven will slowly cook the fillet.
Serve this fillet with a salad of vegetables and herbs, drizzled with a quick dressing and, in a matter of minutes, your meal will be ready. It is light, low calorie and nutritious — you can’t go wrong with this meal. Enjoy!
BROILED HALIBUT (serves 4)
Ingredients
4 (5-ounce) skinless halibut fillets
Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 bunch baby rainbow carrots (about 6 oz) or 3 medium carrots, trimmed & thinly peeled into ribbons
1 bunch radishes (about 5), thinly sliced
1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced
1 small bulb fennel, thinly sliced
1/2 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
1/2 cup fresh cilantro leaves
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
1 whole seed nutmeg
Directions
Step 1. Heat broiler, and on a lightly oiled baking sheet, season fillets with salt. Place tray directly under broiler, close oven door, and turn off broiler. Leave fish in oven until flaky, 15 to 20 minutes, depending on thickness.
Step 2. Meanwhile, for the salad, combine vegetables and herbs in a large bowl and season with salt and pepper.
Step 3. Whisk lemon juice with oil and drizzle over salad, tossing to combine. Garnish with grated nutmeg and a drizzle of oil. Serve it with the halibut.
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietician. She has practiced at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)