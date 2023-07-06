WELLSVILLE — Jones Memorial Hospital has been received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines Silver Performance Award for the care they provide stroke patients, as outlined by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association.
To qualify for this designation, the Jones team demonstrated how the hospital is committed to providing quality care for stroke patients. In addition to the receipt of accreditation from the Joint Commission as a Primary Stroke Center, Jones Memorial is proud to accept this award as recognition for serving our community.
A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts. When that happens, part of the brain cannot get the blood and oxygen it needs, so brain cells die. Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and accelerating recovery times. Please remember to always think F.A.S.T.
“The Get With The Guidelines-Stroke is an in-hospital program for improving stroke care,” explained Sandra Watkins, vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer at Jones. “We are committed to improving patient care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines and putting proven knowledge to work on a daily basis, which helps patients recover better. The end goal is to ensure more people in our community can experience longer, healthier lives.”