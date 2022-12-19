SMETHPORT — More than a year after authorizing the sale of Elk Lick Scout Reserve, the Allegheny Highlands Council continues to offer the site for sale to pay for its portion of the Boy Scouts of America’s sex abuse settlement.
The camp, on Bordell Road in Keating Township, is listed on several property sales websites at $1.45 million. McKean County property records indicate the camp is still owned by the council, and the site has a taxable assessed value of around $600,000.
“The property is located in the Allegheny Mountain region of Pennsylvania and provides an opportunity to be immersed in the feeling of a remote wilderness area while still being only minutes from Smethport or Bradford, PA for all your needs,” the sales information states.
On Sept. 28, 2021, the council’s board of directors approved the sale of the camp to fund most of the council’s contributions to the Victims Trust, a $1.9 billion settlement fund to compensate victims of sexual abuse.
Almost 70 lawsuits involving the council or its predecessors were filed in state court under the Child Victims Act, a state law that lifted the statute of limitation for filing civil cases against alleged sexual abusers was lifted for a one-year window ending in August 2021. Statewide, around 10,000 cases were filed under the law, including abuse occurring in schools, Scouting, churches or outside of a formal organization.
The local council, which represents Scouting units in McKean and Potter counties, as well as the New York counties of Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua, is one of 252 councils nationwide asked to contribute to the BSA settlement, the national settlement fund for which is currently at $1.9 billion. The amount is the highest ever in a sexual abuse case. Contributors to the fund include Hartford Financial Services, the BSA’s insurers, who agreed to contribute $787 million.
Assets on the site include the structures at over 12,000 square feet of floor space, a commercial kitchen, over 300 acres of land with more than 1.6 million board feet of lumber, a two-acre dammed pond, archery and firearms ranges, an in-ground pool, several pavilions and camping areas with restroom facilities, and a climbing tower.
The camp opened in the post-World War II era, first hosting scouts in 1948. The name coincides with the Elk Lick Council, a predecessor council of Allegheny Highlands Council which operated the site when it opened.
While the region was once home to a number of scout camps, most have closed. Wolf Creek Scout Camp in West Clarksville, N.Y., closed in 1977 shortly after the creation of the current council due to damage from the Flood of 1972 and competition from the other camps owned by the council. The Allegheny Highlands Council sold Kurson Training Center south of Wellsville, N.Y., in 2000s.
The council will continue to operate Camp Merz in Mayville, N.Y., while the Greater Niagara Frontier Council operates Camp Scouthaven on Crystal Lake in the town of Freedom, N.Y.
Other councils have also had to come up with funds toward the settlement, and some have resorted to selling facilities.
The French Creek Council, based in Summit Township in Erie County and covering six counties in northwestern Pennsylvania, has agreed to pay $699,673 in cash toward the settlement fund, with no contributions of property. However, Camp Stonehaven in Lewiston, N.Y., and Schoellkopf Scout Reservation in Wyoming County were sold to cover part of the Greater Niagara Frontier Council’s $1.54 million share toward the settlement.