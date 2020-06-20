Even though she had responded to a facebook invitation to participate in the “Dairy Fairy” program, Ellen Gasper of Cattaraugus was surprised to find a big basket full of dairy products on her front porch.

Amanda Grabowski of The Salamanca Press writes that accompanying card noted Ellen’s family had been visited by the Dairy Fairy and she was now encouraged to distribute similar gifts which would spread some cheer during a troubling time as well as support the dairy farmers of New York state.

The basket delivered to the Gasper family included all sorts of things everyone enjoyed.

Inspired by a 16-year-old Genesee County student named Rachel Best, “Dairy Fairies” have been popping up all across New York state since the program started earlier this spring.

There are now a reported 5,000 members in the Facebook group.

Rachel began by using her own money to deliver milk, eggs, yogurt and other dairy snacks to families in need and helping farmers at the same time.

Dairy farmers were forced to decrease production because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and at the same time, many people are out of work and find it difficult to feed their families. A visit from a “Dairy Fairy” became very welcome.

The idea of giving gifts of locally produced dairy products has multiplied, with each gift serving as an invitation to participate as a “Dairy Fairy” in return when possible.

A little research results in a list of relatively obtainable items one might include in a New York “Dairy Fairy” gift. Look for items that are from New York state, such as Chobani yogurt, Cuba Cheese, Cutter’s Cheese, Friendship cottage cheese, Bison Brand products such as sour cream and chip dip, Rich products, Soreno Cheese and items from Upstate Farms. Perry’s Ice Cream would always be a welcome treat.

To accompany the dairy products, why not include some other “made in New York State” items such as Troyer’s or Herr’s potato chips and Chivetta’s dressing.

With the arrival of warm weather and the returned possibility of backyard gatherings, a “Dairy Fairy” gift could be a party in a box that benefits everyone.

TODAY the summer solstice arrives — officially at 5:44 p.m. — marking the start of summer in the Northern Hemisphere.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the summer solstice occurs when Earth arrives at the point in its orbit where the North Pole is at its maximum tilt (about 23.5 degrees) toward the Sun, resulting in the longest day and shortest night of the calendar year. By longest “day,” it means the longest period of sunlight.

At the June solstice, the Northern Hemisphere receives sunlight at the most direct angle of the year.