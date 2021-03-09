Southern Tier mass vaccination site draws many residents from other counties

OLEAN — Cattaraugus County residents received 1,115 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the first four days of the state-sponsored mass vaccine clinic at the Olean Campus of Jamestown Community College.

The clinic continues today for persons with appointments between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. More than 700 were expected today.

Residents from Cattaraugus, Allegany and Chautauqua counties received a total of 2,021 of the 2,782 doses from Friday through Monday. A total of 3,500 doses were available for the five-day mass vaccination clinic.

Allegany County residents received 319 of the doses and Chautauqua County residents got 587 doses of the 1,115 received by Cattaraugus County residents. There were 540 Erie County residents vaccinated as well — more than from Allegany County.

Local health officials had envisioned the state-sponsored mass vaccination clinic to focus on residents of the three Southern Tier counties where the vaccination rate has lagged behind other counties.

Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, Cattaraugus County public health director, said Friday he was disappointed that the appointments at the mass vaccination site had not been restricted to zip codes within the three counties.

One person from Dutchess County, in the eastern part the state, had an appointment at the JCC mass vaccination site on Friday.

Watkins said besides additional mass vaccination sites at JCC and other locations in the three Southern Tier counties, he planned to ask the state Department of Health for an increased number of doses for the county’s own clinics. The county has been receiving between 300 and 500 doses a week which it tries to use for residents on its COVID-19 vaccine wait list.

On Friday, Watkins said the county health department staff and volunteers could easily administer 2,000 does a week.

Residents from Cattaraugus, Allegany and Chautauqua counties accounted for 87% of the appointments on Friday, 83% on Saturday, 66% on Sunday and 70% on Monday, according to data provided by the Cattaraugus County Health Department.

Cattaraugus County residents received 51% of the appointments on Friday, 42% on Saturday, 33% on Sunday and 38% on Monday.

Residents from Allegany County were 14% of the vaccine recipients on Friday, 13% on Saturday, 12% on Sunday and 8% on Monday.

People from Chautauqua County got 22% of the doses of vaccine on Friday, 28% on Saturday, 21% on Sunday and 24% on Monday.

Erie County residents had 9.7% of the vaccination slots on Friday, 12% on Saturday, 28% on Sunday and 25% on Monday.

Another 100 doses went to residents from more than a dozen other counties.

As of Monday, Watkins said 5,487 residents had completed at least one of two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, which require two doses about a month apart. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one-dose vaccine that does not require extreme cold storage.

Watkins said there are 12,170 residents with at least one dose of vaccine. That represents about 15.8% of the county’s 76,000 residents with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, he said.

Meanwhile, seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Cattaraugus County Health Department Monday. Five of the new cases were women, who now total 2,394 of the cases and two were men, who now total 2,055. The seven-day rolling average positivity is 2%.

There are now a total of 4,449 cases of COVID-19 in the county and 87 people have died.

The health department is following 113 active cases, 611 in contact quarantine and 33 in travelers quarantine.

There were four new cases of COVID-19 reported in the southeast part of the county, which now has a total of 2,394 cases. The northeast part of the county reported three new cases for a total of 740.

No new cases were reported in the southwest, where there have been 686 cases, or in the northwest, where there have been 478 cases.