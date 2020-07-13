OLEAN — Citing loss of revenue and increased costs due to COVID-19, U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to allow a vote on state and local government coronavirus recovery funding.

Speaking in front of Olean High School Monday afternoon, Schumer, the Senate minority leader, said Cattaraugus County, the city of Olean and Olean City School District were looking at losses due to COVID-19 totaling more than $10 million in 2020.

Cattaraugus County estimates $5.7 million in lost revenue, Olean City School District sees a $3.7 million loss and the city of Olean is looking at a loss of $1 million or more, Schumer said.

New York’s senior senator prefaced his remarks on recovery funding for state and local governments with a request to “please wear masks.” He added that doctors now recommend taking your temperature in the morning and at night.

Everyone at the press conference, held in front of the Olean High School steps, wore a mask and maintained a social distance. Speakers did take their masks off at the podium when they spoke.

Schumer said that despite COVID-19, he plans to continue to visit each New York county at least once during the year. He lamented he missed the St. Bonaventure University graduation that was held virtually due to COVID-19.

The health and economic crisis caused by the coronavirus has local officials doing everything they can, Schumer said. In ratcheting up their response to COVID-19, local governments are spending more and losing revenue.

“It’s up to the federal government in times like these to step up to the plate,” Schumer said, noting that McConnell, R-Ky., had suggested state and local governments could always declare bankruptcy.

“To say let them go bankrupt makes no sense at all,” Schumer said.

The House passed the Heroes Act in mid-May, but McConnell refused to bring it to the floor of the Senate for a vote.

“I helped negotiate the House bill so the money will go directly to local government,” Schumer said. The state, he said, has had “very sticky fingers” in the past when it comes to passing through federal funds to local governments and schools.

Western New York’s ski season ended early due to coronavirus concerns, the Canadian border closed and, Schumer said, everything else shut down. That represents a loss of a lot of sales tax revenue.

In addition, New York state has withheld about 20% of funding for schools, local governments and counties.

“Local governments are hurting,” Schumer said. “They (workers) are the people who are doing the work.” Some layoffs have already occurred.

Schumer said state and local government recovery aid is needed to continue providing necessary services.

“It has bipartisan support,” he said. “We urged Sen. McConnell to put it on the floor. The Senate version sponsored by two Republicans and two Democrats would provide $34 billion to states and $32 billion to local governments over three years.

“A lot of people in Kentucky (McConnell’s home state) want it,” Schumer said of the state and local government aid. “A lot of our Republican senators want it.”

“This problem is going to last for a while,” Schumer added. “I want to make sure our smaller communities get the aid.”

Olean School Superintendent Rick Moore said local teachers, police and firemen need that funding.

“Without it, we are going to be in dire straits,” he said. “It will take all the Huskies to pull this sled.”

Olean Mayor Bill Aiello thanked Schumer and said, “It’s important that aid comes directly to the municipalities.”

Aiello said the city had expected to receive $4 million in sales tax revenue this year, but May’s revenue was down 41% and June’s down 31%.

Increased car sales, which are responsible for a large part of the city’s sales tax revenues, will help bring back some of those sales taxes, Aiello said. It’s too soon to tell what the impact will be from internet sales taxes, he added.

Cattaraugus County Administrator Jack Searles, who also attended Schumer’s press conference, said the county’s $5.7 million revenue loss through the end of May does not include the 20% state aid cut.

The losses of sales taxes and the bed tax and the loss of productivity of furloughed county workers are added to the cost of fighting COVID-19, Searles said.