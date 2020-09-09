SALAMANCA — Salamanca’s Board of Education gathered for its regular meeting Sept. 1, the same day classes resumed for students, albeit completely through virtual learning from home.

All students except for grades 4 and 5 began their school year, explained Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mark Beehler, saying the fourth and fifth graders would began classes Thursday. BOCES students began their year Tuesday, specialized instruction for specific students is expected to start Thursday and the hybrid model is expected to begin Monday.

“We’re slowly phasing more and more students in, which is in line with our commitment to ensuring that we start slowly and as we become more adept we will have more students on campus as it is safe,” he said.

Transportation routes were completed last week and parents should be notified of their child’s schedule, Beehler said. He said there were delays in mailing information home and handing out technical devices as some people moved or were not home.

With regard to safety, Beehler said the safety committee met Aug. 27 and a considerable amount of time was spent discussing the district’s ventilation system. He noted the schools have a significantly higher ventilation exchange rate per hour compared to other districts in the area.

“It is recommended to be four per hour. Our district, on the low side, is seven to nine times per hour,” he explained. “Many districts are saying they have the windows open or doors open. In our buildings, that’s not necessarily necessary because of the types of air handlers we have.”

Another outcome from that safety meeting was the decision to require staff and students to wear masks at all times when in the buildings except for designated breaks, Beehler said.

“The more we can do to improve the safety for our students, the more we’re going to do,” he added. “That recommendation was made, voted upon and has been incorporated into the updated district education and safety plan.”

Each district building is doing safety committee check-ins, Beehler explained, and as issues arrive, the district safety committee will get together to address larger-scale issues.

Additionally, Beehler said the Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) supplies are in good shape. He said there are plenty of masks, gowns, wipes, gloves and hand sanitizers available for all classrooms.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure we have the safest environment for our teachers and therefore for our students as well,” he said.

Beehler also said to help alleviate stress during the first eLearning day, a call center was set up in his office with Ann Smith answering calls that came into ext. 6128 and then distributing them to the appropriate office. He said email support, in-person and ZOOM help options were also available.

“We have made the commitment to provide that service every single day until we determine that it’s not necessary anymore,” he added.

Beehler also noted that the district completely understands this is a new venture, challenge and the stress compared to the spring. He said to “take a deep breath,” that there will be no harm if there are a couple of issues and the district will support them.

“We are anticipating by next week we should have everybody with devices and logged in and we can begin to move forward with education as we know it to be right now,” he added.

ADDITIONALLY, lunch options for students eLearning at home are available beginning Thursday, said Karen Magara, the assistant superintendent for Finance & Operations. Parents will need to sign up for them and indicate which of the eight locations they will pick them up from.

“If your student is in school learning, they will obviously eat here,” she added.

During the hybrid model, students in school Monday and Tuesday will be fed in school and they will get a box of food for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, Magara explained. If they are in the buildings Thursday and Friday, they will get fed in the building on those days and will get a box of food for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Each student will get a total of 10 meals, five breakfasts and five lunches.

Two new locations have been added to the list of distribution sites since last spring, the Salamanca Public Library on Wildwood Avenue and the Baptist church parking lot on Center Street, Magara said.

(Contact Salamanca Press editor Kellen Quigley at kquigleysp@gmail.com)