The area’s congressman said the state is not moving fast enough on helping schools to reopen in the fall, with state officials saying more details will be announced next week.

During a press conference in Horseheads Wednesday morning and again during a press conference call in the afternoon, U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, criticized Gov. Andrew Cuomo for not providing enough information to school districts to prepare for reopening, as well as holding off on the decision on whether to reopen public schools or not this fall.

“I am a firm supporter of reopening our schools this fall,” Reed told reporters, but noted that “details matter,” and districts need to be prepared with plans on how to test teachers and staff, sanitation, personal protective equipment, information sharing, and backup plans in case of quarantines.

“It takes time,” Reed said, adding school administrators — some of whom joined him in Horseheads with several Republican state legislators — have been clamoring for guidance.

However, about an hour after the press conference, Cuomo reported that reopening guidelines will be available starting next week, and he will not decide on whether to open schools until early August — giving schools about a month to prepare for in-person or online schooling.

The governor also blasted President Donald Trump’s statements about reopening schools, including cutting federal aid for states that choose not to reopen.

As a share of budgets, federal aid for schools is dwarfed by state assistance in New York and nationally. The funds, accounting for about 8% of K-12 school spending nationwide, are primarily for special education programs through the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act — typically covering between 10% and 20% of special education programming at schools.

As an example, the Olean City School District’s $42.45 million budget saw 65% funded by the state; local taxes made up 28%; and federal aid made up 7% of the budget.

Reed said that withholding the funding could be effective as “the carrot and/or stick” to motivate schools to reopen.

The comment from Reed came under scrutiny by his opposition on the ballot in November.

Tracy Mitrano of Penn Yan, the Democratic nominee in the 23rd Congressional District, said that “there’s such obvious hypocrisy in what Tom Reed is saying. He says schools should be locally controlled, but he has yet to denounce President Trump for strong-arming public schools by threatening their federal funding if they don’t reopen.

“For the safety of our teachers, administrators and employees as well as for the children and their parents, brothers, sisters and grandparents, we need to put safety first. I do not hear Tom Reed saying that,” she added.

She also criticized Reed as being unable to “look at an issue from the perspective of the people of this district. He politicizes everything to his own advantage and to the disadvantage of everybody else.”

While noting that guidance is much needed from the state, “many, many questions like this need to be answered. Tom Reed actually described them — then he just parroted what the president says, because he is the honorary chair to the Trump reelection campaign in New York State.”

However, the federal agency attempting to draft guidelines is under fire from the president.

On Wednesday, Trump criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via Twitter for the agency’s guidance on reopening schools — which many states are using to draft their own reopening plans.

Calling them “very tough & expensive guidelines,” he said he would be meeting with CDC officials to have the guidelines loosened.