OLEAN — No new COVID-19 positive tests of Cattaraugus County residents were reported on Tuesday.

The number of residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 remained steady at 69, according to the county Health Department.

The number of county residents who have died from COVID-19 rose by one over the weekend to four individuals. Three of those who have died were from the southwest part of the county and was was from the northeast.

There are 68 people in mandatory quarantine and 53 individuals have recovered. There are 12 active cases.

Of the 4,913 tests that have been administered, 4,602 have been returned negative. Health officials are waiting on more results.

To be scheduled for a COVID-19 test call 938-9119.

The Health Department continues to urge people to stay at home of they can, especially the elderly and those with compromised immune systems and other underlying health conditions.

Also, wear a face mask when unable to maintain a social distance and inside stores and offices. People are reminded to continue to wash their hands frequently with soap and water and not to touch their faces.

Meanwhile, outdoor, low-risk recreational activities and businesses that provide them will be allowed in some parts of New York after a new executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The activities and businesses will be allowed in any region that has met the requirements to begin the first phase of the state’s reopening plan, according to the order, which was issued Tuesday.

The city is set to begin phase one June 8. Nonessential businesses first closed in the state in March to help slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The order didn’t give details on what new types of activities or businesses it is meant to allow.