OLEAN — There have been no new positive COVID-19 results reported since Friday when the Cattaraugus County Health Department reported two new cases — numbers 113 and 114.

Testing continues as the number of residents under mandatory and precautionary quarantines fluctuates. The county’s Coronavirus Hub listed 17,094 tests administered and 16,888 negative results. More test results are expected today.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the Cattaraugus County public health director, said there were 159 individuals in mandatory quarantine and another 73 on precautionary quarantine — mostly travelers returning from one of the more than 20 states with rising COVID-19 cases that New York state has flagged.

“We continue to get a number of travelers coming in from various states where there is community-wide spread of coronavirus,” Watkins told the Olean Times Herald. “It’s somewhat concerning to us.”

New York has gone from the epicenter of COVID-19 cases to the state with the lowest transmission rate.

Watkins said county residents returning from other states with high COVID-19 rates are required to quarantine for 14 days. People returning or arriving by airplane are required to submit documents at the airport so local health departments can contact them and make sure they are quarantining.

“We are getting a lot of complaints” of people who are returning from out-of-state visits, Watkins said. “There are still those who sneak under our radar. Some people we have to be a little more forceful with.”

Health Department contact tracers occasionally have to “be a little more stern about the importance of being quarantined,” Watkins said.

When those returning to New York are asked to quarantine as a precaution and indicate they do not plan to follow the rules, they are told the other option is a mandatory quarantine for two weeks. “They seem to want to jump in line then,” Watkins said.

The public health director noted New Jersey and Connecticut have rules similar to New York to try to protect against a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

“I think it is going to be the rule for a while,” Watkins said. Possibly until there is a coronavirus vaccine, he added.