LITTLE VALLEY — No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Cattaraugus County on Tuesday, but other area counties reported increases.

The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported no new cases, with the tally since March standing at 97. Of those, four are still active, 89 have resulted in recoveries, and four ended in deaths. Officials reported the following case counts in the county's quadrants:

The southeast corner of the county — including communities like Olean, Allegany, Portville and others — have recorded the most cases. To date, 45 residents have tested positive, with 44 recovered and no deaths.

The northeast corner of the county has seen 24 cases, with 22 recoveries and one death.

The southwest corner of the county has seen 16 cases, with 11 recoveries and three deaths.

The northwest corner of the county has seen 12 cases, all resulting in recoveries.

To date, 14,024 COVID-19 tests have been administered, with 12,889 negative results.

Meanwhile, 53 residents are in mandatory quarantine, while 36 are in precautionary quarantine.

IN ALLEGANY COUNTY, health officials reported one new case on Tuesday — with the county's total now standing at 69 — and with 64 having recovered. One death was reported in late March.

To date, 1,003 isolations or quarantines have been reported by the county's health department, with 66 remaining separated — an increase of five overnight. Precautionary travel quarantines to date rose from 35 to 43 separations since Monday.

Officials also reported that 471 antibody tests have been conducted, with 16 positive results.

OTHER AREA COUNTIES reported updated COVID-19 infection and fatality data, according to the New York and Pennsylvania departments of health: