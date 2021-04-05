BELMONT — More testing clinics are being prepared in Allegany County, health officials reported Monday, as COVID-19 case counts rose over the weekend.
Appointments are still available for two drive-up COVID-19 rapid testing clinics.
The clinics, on Wednesday and on April 14, will be held at the old Kmart garden center in Riverwalk Plaza in Wellsville. A hundred tests will be given, split between the two sessions.
To register, visit www.health.ny.gov/gotoclinic and search for the town of Wellsville. For help with registering, call (585) 268-9250 and press 4.
FIVE NEW COVID-19 cases were reported Monday afternoon in the county. The case total as 3 p.m. stood at 3,119 cases, up 26 since the last figures were reported Thursday due to offices being closed for the weekend and Good Friday.
Of the cases reported to date, 3,009 have resulted in recoveries. State officials report 82 deaths among county residents, while 55 people have died within the county’s borders.
County officials reported 222 active quarantines or isolations, with 11,251 recorded to date.
State officials reported Monday morning that 12,213 Allegany County residents have received at least one COVID-19 dose, or 26.3% of the county’s population. Of those, 7,354 people — 15.8% of the county — have a completed vaccine series.
No clinics are currently scheduled in the county. Clinics currently listed on the state’s website include Corning, Rochester and Buffalo.