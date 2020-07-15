OLEAN — The two latest confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Cattaraugus County residents appear to trace back to Fourth of July parties.

There have been 111 county residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 since mid-March, Public Health Director Dr. Kevin Watkins said Tuesday.

There are currently 11 active cases, 155 people in mandatory quarantine and 99 in precautionary quarantine — including residents who have returned from one of the more than 20 states with rising COVID-19 cases and must quarantine for 14 days.

The 110th confirmed coronavirus case involved a woman from the northwest corner of the county who attended a family gathering over the Fourth of July weekend, Watkins said. She had no other significant travel history.

A week after attending the family party, the woman suffered a fever, nausea and diarrhea and was tested for COVID-19 on Sunday. On Monday the report came back that she tested positive. She is under mandatory quarantine at home and contract tracing has begun to identify who she may have been in contact with.

The latest COVID-19 case, the 111th, involves a man from the southeast corner of the county who reported going to a large party over the Fourth of July weekend, Watkins said.

He had no other significant travel history.

He was tested on July 8 after developing a fever, head and muscle aches and a loss of the ability to smell. The test results were reported back on Tuesday. The man has also been quarantined at his home and Health Department contact tracers have begun contacting other people who attended the party, Watkins said.

“We are making sure we do extensive contact tracing,” Watkins said. “There is quite a lot of contact tracing here.”

Watkins added, “We may start to see the aftermath of July 4th celebrations — at least those with symptoms.”

Those who are direct contacts of COVID-positive people are told to quarantine for 14 days.

“When they go to get tested, they are told they must maintain isolation,” Watkins said, adding, “Wear a mask, maintain social distancing and wash your hands often” in situations where someone is among people not in their household.

“You never know who could be positive” and if you have underlying health conditions or give it to someone with an underlying condition the consequences are serious.

The county has conducted more than 16,000 tests — which includes nursing home employees, who are tested weekly.

More than a dozen nursing home employees have tested positive for COVID-19. No nursing home residents in this county have tested positive for the coronavirus.

There have been 96 people here to recover from COVID-19.

The southeast corner of the county has had the most COVID-19 cases, 54, followed by the northeast corner with 24, the southwest corner with 19 and the northwest coroner with 14.

Any resident wishing to be tested for COVID-19, can register at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)