OLEAN — Jamestown Community College will be going virtual for the rest of 2020, college officials reported Wednesday.

“As has been predicted by healthcare officials, a significant increase in COVID-19 cases is occurring in our region,” said JCC president Daniel DeMarte, with all operations, including courses and services between Wednesday and Dec. 23, moving to a full remote delivery mode.

The college had already moved to remote classes following Thanksgiving break, as well as implementing pool testing among students and staff, and limiting public access to campus facilities as steps to battle the pandemic on the college’s campuses.

Essential personnel will continue to work on campus. Courses scheduled through Cornell Cooperative Extension and Workforce Readiness will continue and be completed by Dec. 18. Pool testing will continue as scheduled. To date, two positive results have been found in more than 1,000 tests performed by the college.

JCC’s student support services, which include tutoring, academic advisement and library services, as well as connections to local, state and federal benefit programs, will continue to be available to students in virtual formats.

“The decision was made to help ensure the health and safety of our students and employees during this second, and in many cases, more severe wave of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said DeMarte. “Since cases of COVID-19 are predicted to continue to climb during the holidays, we are doing all we can to protect students and employees.”

QUARANTINING OR TESTING will be mandatory for any students attending St. Bonaventure University in the spring semester, officials announced Tuesday.

Classes for the spring semester will begin for undergraduate and in-person graduate studies excluding the physician assistant program on Jan. 25, university officials reported. Students not required to quarantine may begin arriving Jan. 23. Room keys will not be issued without a negative COVID-19 test result.

Residential students can obtain a COVID-19 test before coming to campus, followed by a three-day on-campus quarantine before classes start. Other options include quarantining in a local hotel for 14 days before returning to campus, or quarantining for two weeks at another site in New York state.

All off-campus students from New York or surrounding states must get a COVID-19 test within seven days of returning to campus, and will not be allowed to attend class until a negative test is provided to the university. Separate rules are in place for off-campus students from elsewhere.

Questions regarding quarantine or meeting the COVID-19 test requirements can be addressed by the Center for Student Wellness at healthservices@sbu.edu.

Noting that the situation could change, students are asked to check their email for updates or visit www.sbu.edu/covid-19.

ALFRED STATE COLLEGE announced Wednesday that reopening plans for the spring semester have been published.

The plans, available online at www.AlfredState.edu/covid-19/reopen-plan, have been submitted to the State University of New York for review.

“We have gained much knowledge from our successful fall semester and also the lessons learned across higher education,” said Alfred State's vice president for student affairs, Dr. Gregory Sammons. “This increased awareness of best practice has allowed us to further refine our spring plan and puts us in the best possible position to serve our students effectively this spring.”

Under the reopening plan, out-of-state and international students shall return to campus between Jan. 15-17 to allow for 14 days of quarantine before attending any in-person activity. Returning in-state students will arrive Jan. 22-24.

Unlike the fall, students will be required to have a test at the start of the spring semester. During the first week of classes, most students will be on campus but learning remotely with the exception of certain curricula. All students will begin in-person instruction on Feb. 1. There will be no spring break, and classes are scheduled to end on May 7.

This spring, Alfred State plans to offer 68 percent of courses in a face-to-face format, 18 percent online, and 14 percent as a hybrid model.

Officials also announced that face coverings will be required at all times, except when students are in their private residences or personal space with a family unit, eating meals while seated, or alone. Faculty and staff have exceptions in their immediate office spaces.