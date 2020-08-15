In-person visits have resumed at both of Cattaraugus County’s nursing homes. The visits are outside under a tent.

After closing to family and friends of nursing home residents in March, both Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Centers in Olean and Machias offered window visits by appointment.

Gov. Cuomo issued an executive order permitting in-person visits at nursing homes in areas where there was not a dangerous community spread of COVID-19, 28 days after the last COVID-19-positive test of a nursing home employee.

In-person visits resumed at the Machias Pines on July 20. There are two sessions daily, Monday through Thursday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. and 2:15 to 3:30. The visits are for a half hour.

At the Olean Pines, the in-person visits are also Monday through Thursday. Monday hours are 9:30 to 11 a.m. and 1:30 to 4 p.m. On Tuesday the hours are 1:30 to 4 p.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. On Wednesday and Thursday the hours are 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

“I think the residents and families like it,” said Kelly Reed, the Cattaraugus County deputy administrator and acting nursing homes administrator. “Residents are sometimes a little bit confused,” she added.

“Everyone wears masks and they are about 10 feet apart,” Reed said. Visitors are screened and their temperature is scanned.

“We’re moving back to a more normal direction, but it is still difficult,” Reed said. Some residents are hard of hearing.

The distance and the masks do make it difficult for the hard of hearing, but it is a step up from the window visits when the two parties used a telephone to communicate.

“Residents sometimes have a hard time keeping the mask over their nose and mouth,” Reed said. “We’re trying to work through the kinks. Weather has also been an issue. A thunderstorm in Machias destroyed the tent.”

While families are happy to see their relatives, “they still can’t hug or touch.”

Everyone is happy to have the interaction, Reed said.

“We appreciate the community support and hope we can welcome visitors inside soon. Keeping residents and staff is the most important thing.”

