OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department is suddenly finding it increasingly difficult to get COVID-19 test results back in a timely manner.

Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said Wednesday that the Wadsworth Laboratory near Albany has limited the county to 75-100 tests a week and other labs can take even longer than the 3-5 days it takes to get results from the state.

Watkins told members of the Board of Health that not getting COVID-19 test results for five days “puts the hamper on our ability to do contact tracing. If you wait five days, people have been in the community roaming about and infecting others.”

Watkins said the delay in getting test results makes them “basically useless.” Rapid testing with results in minutes rather than days is crucial, he added.

“It is a roadblock,” Watkins said.

County officials have suggested that residents begin paying between $75 and $100 for COVID-19 testing, which up until now has been without charge, Watkins said. Residents’ insurance would be billed for the tests.

Watkins said in the last month, an increasing number of Cattaraugus County residents between the ages of 20 and 39 have tested positive for COVID-19.

The largest group have been older. Of the 131 positive tests to date, 52 were between ages 50 and 69.

Watkins said 34 healthcare workers are among those who have tested positive for the virus; 57 residents had no symptoms like fever, cough or body aches; and 34 were identified as having direct contact with a known positive, like a family member or coworker.

Those testing positive for COVID-19 range in age from 4 to 91, Watkins said. Four have died from the disease and 116 have recovered. There are currently 120 in mandatory quarantine and 182 in precautionary quarantine.

More than 21,200 tests have been administered in the county, including weekly testing of hundreds of nursing home employees.

Watkins said he is also working with public schools on reopening plans for next month as well as plans for student and staff testing. How those tests will be administered has not been decided.

Dr. Gilbert Witte, the Health Department’s medical director, was one of the health care workers who developed COVID-19.

Witte, who was on the Board of Health’s ZOOM video conference Wednesday, said he presumes he caught it from a patient. “I felt a little under the weather and got tested on a Monday. On Tuesday I went to work.” His test results were positive for COVID-19 and he quarantined at home. His wife, Linda Witte, the Ward 1 alderman in Olean, also tested positive, but their son who lives with them did not get it. His patients and office staff also tested negative, Witte said.

“I was very, very tired,” Witte said. I was sleeping 14 hours a day. I had no energy, no appetite. I had a low-grade temperature. I was sick, but not that sick. I consider myself lucky. The only person who caught it from me was my wife.”

Watkins told the board that doctors learned much during the deadly first months of fighting COVID-19 in New York. This is helping patients in the hard-hit South and in California, where cases have spiked among those states reopening due to a failure to wear facial masks and social distance.

Watkins said doctors know to provide steroids for people entering an intensive care unit with COVID-19 to fight inflammation, give them ramdevpir to reduce the number of days they are hospitalized and anticoagulants to deal with clotting brought on by inflammation.

Regarding a vaccine, Watkins said one could be on the market soon, but a rural area like Cattaraugus County was unlikely to be among the first to get a vaccine, as officials will be looking for places with a high rate of the virus.

Watkins said he hoping the rest of the U.S. picks up on the same efforts that have kept COVID-19 numbers down here: face masks, handwashing and social distancing.

Witte said that local efforts seem to be waning.

“I don’t think we are doing all that well,” he said.

Witte cited as examples fewer people on the Allegheny River Valley Trail wearing masks and two recent events at a facility near his Main Street home where there were far more than the 50 people in attendance at each — with few masks visible.

These were large parties, he said, with few masks and no social distancing.

“If people are going to do that, we are going to have the virus,” Witte said. “Cattaraugus County is low at this point and must continue masking and social distancing.”