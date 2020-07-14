WELLSVILLE — The Head Start program in Allegany County is tentatively reopening its Early Head Start centers for infants and toddlers on Aug. 3.

Home-based services will also resume that day.

Head Start is tentatively planning to have its center doors open for students on Sept. 1.

"While things will look different when children return to the classrooms as we take extra precautions to keep the children safe from COVID-19, they will continue to be in a loving, nurturing environment while in our care," a Head Start press release stated.

Additional news for the 2020-21 program year:

• Early Head Start classes are expanding services to toddlers in Friendship by opening a new toddler classroom.

• Program hours have been expanded to Head Start students in Cuba and Bolivar to five days a week.

• Enrollment is open program-wide for children ages birth to 5. Center-based services are available in Belfast, Bolivar, Cuba, Friendship and Wellsville.

Home-based services are also available where the teacher is able to come to the family’s home.

Families may start their application online by visiting the ACCORD website, www.accordcorp.org. They may also email kcarr@accordcorp.org or call (585) 268-7605 ext. 1525 for more information or to schedule an application appointment.

All applications at this time are being completed over the phone and through email.