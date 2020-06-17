ALBANY (TNS) — New York’s success in slowing the spread of the coronavirus shows the federal government and other states are making mistakes in the approach to reopening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

“(The federal government) is making an historic mistake,” Cuomo said during a press conference in Albany. “That is not a political comment. That is a fact-based, objective comment.”

Deaths, hospitalizations and new cases are all declining in New York because it has taken a phased, data-based approach to reopening, Cuomo said. New cases and hospitalizations are rising in states that haven’t taken a smart approach, including Arizona and Texas, he said.

A model from Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington now projects over 149,000 deaths due to the virus by August, up over 89,000 from earlier in the crisis. The model is used by both the White House and New York, Cuomo noted.

The increase in projected deaths is a direct result of the increasing virus spread in some areas, he said.

Cuomo also took issue with comments from Vice President Mike Pence on the increase in cases resulting simply from more testing. Cuomo noted that both hospitalizations and the overall percentage of positive tests are both increasing in some states, which can’t be explained by increased tests.

New York needs to pay attention to national trends, he added. It’s important to care about fellow Americans, but people from elsewhere could also bring the virus to the state if they travel here, Cuomo said.

“There’s going to be real life and death consequences to this,” he said.

Hospitalizations due to the virus in New York continue to decline. They fell to 1,479 on Tuesday, down from a peak of more than 18,000 over multiple days in April.

A total of 17 people in the state died due to the virus on Tuesday.

New deaths peaked at 800 on April 14 and have been below 50 the last six days in a row. The last time there were more than 100 deaths in one day was May 23.

The statewide death toll is now at least 24,625. The total was less than 1,000 in late March.

New York now has 385,142 confirmed cases of the virus, including 567 new cases. That’s a positive rate of less than 1% of the 59,341 tests performed in the state on Tuesday, Cuomo said.

The number of new positives each day has fallen sharply, even has testing has increased substantially in recent weeks.

The state was regularly seeing 7,000 to 8,000 new cases a day earlier in the crisis. Testing even found over 10,000 new cases several times.

GOV TO END DAILY BRIEFINGSCuomo will end his daily coronavirus press briefings on Friday, saying he will continue the briefings after Friday only as necessary. He noted the daily sessions take lots of time.

“We’re going to turn the page on the immediacy of this crisis,” he said.

Cuomo has been giving daily updates on the virus and its effects in the state since March. For much of the crisis, major television networks carried the briefings live, which gave Cuomo a massive national audience and platform.

He used the opportunity to not only offer news and information, but to critique the federal government and President Donald Trump’s response to the virus. He also praised Trump on occasions when he felt the president was responsive to New York’s needs.

Cuomo has repeatedly used the press conferences to push for more federal aid for New York.

For many, Cuomo became a Democratic counterpoint to daily updates on the virus that Trump himself offered earlier in the pandemic. Trump ended his daily press conferences in April.