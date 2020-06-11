ALBANY — Five regions of Upstate — Western New York is not one of them — can move to Phase 3 of reopening businesses on Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says.

The regions are Central New York, Finger Lakes, North Country, Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier, Cuomo said Thursday.

Western New York officials have been given indication that its counties will be given word to start Phase 3 of reopening this coming Tuesday.

The move allows restaurants to serve food and drinks indoors, with capacity limited to 50 percent. Tables inside and outside of restaurants must be spaced six feet apart, and restaurant staff will be required to wear masks at all times.

Spas, nail salons and massage therapists can also open under Phase 3 of the reopening plan, Cuomo said Thursday.

Cuomo cautioned business owners to follow the state’s health guidance and rules for social distancing as they reopen from the three-month shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I know businesses are anxious to open," he said. "Please follow the guidelines and do what is permissible to do.”

Cuomo also said that individual cities could open their playgrounds and public pools for the summer season at their discretion.

The City of Olean announced that it would not open its pools in 2020.

Cuomo urged as ever for residents and business owners to be cautious.

"We have to beware, we need warnings, you take your pick," he said. "The numbers are good, everything we've done has been exactly right up until now. But that's up until now. And you can make a mistake today that wipes out everything we've done, so we have to stay smart."

Cuomo pointed out that COVID-19 is increasing in 21 states, with 14 states seeing their highest numbers since the pandemic started.

"And if you look at what's going on it tends to be after the reopening," the governor said. Why? Because the reopening is the point that increases the activity."

In New York state, 36 new deaths from COVID-19 were reported from Wednesday, while there were 736 new positive cases reported.