OLEAN — There were two more positive COVID-19 test results for Cattaraugus County residents Monday — both Olean Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center employees.

Nine county nursing home employees in Olean have now tested positive since the governor ordered twice-a-week testing last month. The employee testing has since been cut back to weekly.

The two new cases push the number of COVID-19 cases to 90 in Cattaraugus County, according to Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director.

Acting Nursing Home Administrator Kelly Reed said families and staff members were notified of the positive results. “We have also offered testing to all residents as a precautionary measure,” she said.

“Plans are also in place to isolate residents who may receive a positive test result to avoid the spread of infection,” Reed said.

The health department’s active positive COVID-19 caseload is now 12 as there are 74 residents who have recovered from COVID-19. There are four confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

The two latest county residents to test positive, both women, live in the southeast part of the county, which includes Olean. The majority of the most recent cases have been residents of that part of the county.

The 89th confirmed case reported being asymptomatic (no fever, no cough or body aches) and denies any known contacts with a positive COVID-19 person. Her test results on Monday indicated that she was positive for the virus.

The 90th confirmed case developed fever, stuffiness and loss of taste, according to the health department — her test results came back Monday. She is a contract worker at the nursing home.

“The department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that they have been in contact with, and the places that they have visited,” Watkins said.

“We continue to ask our residents to hunker down, and avoid any non-essential travel, especially to areas where there is community wide spread of COVID-19 otherwise, you place your family and other Cattaraugus County residents at risk,” Watkins said.

If travel is necessary, he asks that you wear a face covering while in public and maintain social distancing, at least 6 feet away from other people.

Any resident experiencing fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches should contact their health care provider.

Watkins said to determine the prevalence of COVID-19 in our community, any resident interested in getting tested, can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.