OLEAN — A 150th Cattaraugus County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, the county Health Department announced Tuesday.
“The department’s active positive COVID-19 caseload is now 11, as there are 135 residents who have recovered from COVID-19,” said Public Health Director Dr. Kevin Watkins.
The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county was reported March 27. The 100th confirmed case was reported July 8.
The latest case is a female who resides in the southwest corner of the county who denies any significant travel history or any direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person, Watkins said.
“She was recently hospitalized for fatigue, shortness of breath, and weakness,” Watkins said. She was tested for COVID-19 on Saturday as a requirement for any person undergoing a pre-operative procedure and her test results on Monday indicated that she was positive for the virus.
“The department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that she has been in contact with and the places that she has visited,” Watkins said. The woman is now under quarantine.
There are currently 67 residents under mandatory quarantine and another 99 in precautionary quarantine, mostly people who have returned from one of the states New York considers at high risk for COVID-19.
Cattaraugus County has administered 25,911 coronavirus tests with 25,699 returned as negative. Results of the others are expected inn the next few days.
Any resident experiencing fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches should contact their health care provider, Watkins said.
“In addition, wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds,” he said. “This is especially important after using the bathroom, coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.”
If soap and water is not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains a minimum of 60% alcohol.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, especially with unwashed hands.
Disinfect commonly touched surfaces with a cleaner that is approved by the EPA against COVID-19.
Watkins said in an effort to determine the prevalence of COVID-19 in our community, any resident interested in getting tested, can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call (716) 938-9119 or (716) 938-2265.
IN ALLEGANY COUNTY, officials reported one new case of COVID-19, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 91.
To date, there have been 84 recovered cases, with one death reported in late March.
Officials also report that 1,222 quarantines or isolations have been ordered, with 55 still active. An additional 724 precautionary travel quarantines have been overseen.
