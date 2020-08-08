OLEAN — Two more Cattaraugus County residents have received test results positive for COVID-19, the county Health Department announced Friday. There have now been 133 county residents with the coronavirus.

“The department’s active positive COVID-19 caseload is now 10 as there are 119 residents who have recovered from COVID-19,” Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said.

The 132nd confirmed case is a female resident who is residing on the southeast corner of the county, who just arrived from Puerto Rico. She reports not having any symptoms and denied being in contact with a known positive COVID-19 case. She was tested for COVID-19 on Friday and her test results on Wednesday indicated that she was positive for the virus.

The 133rd confirmed case is a female resident from the southwest part of the county, who is a direct contact of a known positive COVID-19 person but reports being asymptomatic. She was tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday and her test results on Thursday indicated that she was positive for the virus.

The department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that they have been in contact with, and the places that they have visited, Watkins said.

Any resident who experiences fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches should contact their health care provider, Watkins said. In addition, wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. This is especially important after using the bathroom, coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose. If soap and water is not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains a minimum of 60% alcohol. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, especially with unwashed hands. Disinfect commonly touched surfaces with a cleaner that is approved by the EPA against COVID-19.

To determine the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community, any resident interested in getting tested, can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call (716) 938-9119 or (716) 938-2265.

ALLEGANY COUNTY health department officials reported that the current case tally in that county stands at 83, with three active and one death reported in late March.

Officials reported that 17 residents remain in isolation, out of 1,127 such orders to date. Precautionary travel quarantines have been set in 454 cases.