LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County has hit an unfortunate milestone for COVID-19 — 100 county residents have now tested positive.

The Cattaraugus County Health Department was notified of two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 residents within Cattaraugus County on Wednesday, in addition to one reported late Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 100.

Of those cases, 91 have recovered, four have died and five are active cases.

The 99th confirmed case is a male from the southeast quadrant of the county, who has no significant travel history. He developed fever, cough, body aches and eventually loss of taste and loss of smell. He consulted his medical provider, who tested him for COVID-19 on July 6th and his test results on July 7 indicated that he was positive for the virus.

The 100th confirmed case is also a male from the southeast quadrant of the county who has no significant travel history. Currently asymptomatic, the individual had direct contact with a positive COVID-19 patient.

The department has begun a contact tracing investigation for the men, seeing who they have been in contact with and the places that they have visited in order to help those potentially exposed get tested and, if necessary, treated.

NO NEW CASES were reported Wednesday by the Allegany County Department of Health, with 69 confirmed and four active cases. To date, 64 have recovered, and one death was reported in late March.

More than 1,000 cases of quarantine or isolation have been reported, with 59 currently separated from the public — a decrease of seven since Tuesday. Another 43 precautionary travel quarantines have been issued for those traveling outside of the state to areas with rising COVID-19 case counts.

Antibody tests have been administered to 490 residents, with 17 resulting in positive reports.

OTHER AREA COUNTIES reported updated COVID-19 infection and fatality data, according to the New York and Pennsylvania departments of health: