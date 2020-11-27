OLEAN — There were 24 new COVID-19 test results that came back positive on Thanksgiving, the Cattaraugus County Health Department announced.

Twenty-four individuals got a telephone call from a Health Department contact tracer, notifying them of the test result and that they should isolate themselves for the next two weeks.

As of Thursday evening, there were 368 active COVID-19 cases in the county; 632 residents have recovered. There were 869 people in contact quarantine and 26 in travelers quarantine.

The contact tracer also asked the individuals for the names of close contacts over the past several days so they too could be notified that a COVID-19 test was available and that they should also quarantine themselves.

Positive tests have surged over the past two weeks. On Wednesday, a record 81 positive COVID-19 tests were reported, shooting past the 1,000 mark.

With Thursday’s 24 cases, there have now been 1,027 county residents to test positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The county’s positivity rate on Thursday was 5.5%, while the seven-day rolling average is 6.4% and 14-day average is 5.7%.

Cattaraugus County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kevin D. Watkins was concerned earlier this week that unless the number of cases started declining, the county could be on its way to becoming a yellow zone that could trigger some business and other restrictions.

More than 56,000 coronavirus tests have been administered here — including many healthcare workers at nursing homes and assisted living facilities, who are tested weekly. One hundred 30, or 13% of those who have tested positive are healthcare workers.

Fifteen people are now hospitalized. Twenty-seven individuals have died since the first reported COVID-19 death on April 23.

The southeast part of the county continued to lead in daily COVID-19 reports on Thanksgiving with 14 people testing positive. That brings the total for that part of the county to 656 or 63.9% of the total.

In the northeast, where there were four new cases, the total is now 147 or 14.3%. The southwest part of the county had one new case Thursday for a total of 135 or 13.1%. In the northwest, there were five new cases for a total of 89 or 8.7%.

Of those testing positive on Thursday, 12 were males and 12 were females. To date, 43.5% of the positive tests have been males and 56.5% females.

County health officials are expecting an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the days and weeks following the Thanksgiving holiday as people traveled to be with family members for the traditional get-together — against the advice of the Centers For Disease Control — in this pandemic.

Watkins continued to urge county residents to wear face masks, keep a social distance and avoid crowds and to wash hands frequently.

Those wishing to get a COVID-19 test can register at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call (716) 938-9119 or (716) 938-2265.