OLEAN — As the Western New York region prepares to reopen under Phase 3, an 81st Cattaraugus County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

In addition, two workers at the Olean Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center — one employee and one contract worker — tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday.

The two nursing home employees were not included in Cattaraugus County’s total because they are residents of Allegany County, Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said Monday.

Acting nursing homes administrator Kelly Reed said the positive test results came in the weekly results of nursing home employees ordered by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Staff and families of nursing home residents were notified of the positive test results, Reed said. “We have also offered testing to all residents as a precautionary measure,” she said in a statement.

Plans are in place “to isolate residents who may receive a positive test result to avoid the spread of infection,” Reed said.

The two positive workers bring to nine the number of nursing home employees at the Pines in Olean and Machias who have tested positive for COVID-19. Three Machias employees tested positive and now six from the Olean Pines.

More than 25 of the people testing positive for COVID-19 in this county have been healthcare workers.

The 81st resident testing COVID-19 positive was a man from the southeast part of the county. He was tested June 11 at a local clinic after complaining of body aches and a cough, Watkins said.

The man has been isolated at his home and contact tracing has begun to find people he came in contact with recently and get them tested for COVID-19.

Watkins said there were 110 county residents under mandatory quarantine in addition to the 81 positive cases. Four county residents have died of COVID-19 and 68 have recovered. One man who is hospitalized is on a ventilator.

There have been 7,705 tests administered in the county with 7,490 reported back negative. The results of more than 200 test results are being awaited.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has helped shepherd the five-county Western New York region through the first three phases, said she was glad to hear the governor’s announcement that the region can begin Phase 3 Tuesday.

“As Regional Head of Western New York’s reopening, I’m proud that Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced our region is entering Phase 3 tomorrow,” Hochul said in a statement.

“Indoor food services at restaurants and personal care businesses, like nail salons and spas, will be allowed to reopen providing a much-needed boost for many small business owners,” she said.

“Gatherings of up to 25 people will also be allowed. We’ve come a long way — and thanks to everyone’s efforts, our region continues to responsibly reopen businesses and build back better than ever before,” Hochul said.

“However, we must remember that this is not a return to normal as this virus is still in our communities,” she warned.

She urged continuing with best practices known to reduce the spread of the virus, like wearing face masks, using hand sanitizer and social distancing.

“We cannot afford to lose our momentum like we are seeing in other states,” she said. “Our actions will help keep New Yorkers healthy and safe, and move the region closer to Phase 4.”

Hochul said throughout each phase, she has visited small businesses across Western New York.

“I have seen such a spirit of optimism and hope — our businesses are ready to take the necessary steps to keep their customers and workers safe,” she said. “Now, it’s on all of us —m we must support them and make sure they have the resources they need to survive, and thrive.”