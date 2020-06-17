OLEAN — An 82nd resident of Cattaraugus County has tested positive for COVID-19, county health officials reported Tuesday, an increase of one since Monday.

The man, who lives in the northeast corner of the county, was asymptomatic when tested for COVID-19 on Monday as a pre-operative requirement for elective surgery.

He has been isolated in his home with family members, who will also be tested. Contact tracing has begun in order to determine who may have been in close contact.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 may have been a factor in the death of a woman who died at Olean General Hospital on Sunday. The woman had tested positive and was admitted to the hospital.

A newspaper obituary identified the woman as a COVID victim. The last COVID-19 death listed by the county Health Department was on May 30, when the disease claimed a fourth victim.

“We did not count that case as one of our COVID-19 cases,” Dr. Kevin Watkins, county public health director, said on Tuesday when asked about the death. The woman had been placed in the recovery category after later testing negative for the coronavirus, he said.

Watkins said the woman was a COVID-related admission to the hospital. Normally, he said, death is due to other underlying health conditions.

The woman was placed in the recovery category at a time when she was no longer infectious and unable to transmit the virus, Watkins said. “It does not count as a COVID death,” he said.

Watkins said he had not seen the death certificate.

Watkins asked residents to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel to stop the spread of COVID-19. “Otherwise, you place your family and other Cattaraugus County residents at risk,” he said. “If travel is necessary, please wear a face covering while in public and maintain social distancing, at least 6 feet away from other people.”

Watkins said, “If any resident experiences fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches they should contact their health care provider.” Avoid going directly to an urgent care facility, or hospital emergency room before calling, he added.

“In an effort to determine the prevalence of COVID-19 in our community, any resident interested in getting tested, can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 938-9119 or 938-2265,” Watkins said.