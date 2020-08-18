OLEAN — An Allegany police officer has tested positive for COVID-19.

Allegany Police Chief Chris Baker confirmed Tuesday that the officer had tested positive COVID-19, and was under quarantine at home.

As a precaution, some of the 12 other police officers in the Allegany Police Department were tested on Tuesday. More will be tested Wednesday and the rest on Thursday, Baker said. The results should be back by Friday.

The Allegany officer is the first known first responder to contract the coronavirus in the county. More than 30 healthcare workers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“He’s no different than anybody else,” Baker said of the officer. “He’s doing fine. I check on him every single day. He had no symptoms outside of a temperature.”

The officers are essential workers, Baker said. They wear masks out in public and when there are two officers in a car.

“I notified the mayor,” Baker said. “Contact tracing has been done by the county.” They are following disinfecting protocols.

“Everybody’s still doing their job,” Baker said of the remaining officers not on quarantine.

The Cattaraugus County Health Department announced on Tuesday that a male from the southwest corner of the county who does not have any significant travel history nor any contact with a known COVID-19 person was the 139th county resident to test positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, county public health director, said the Health Department was now following five positive COVID-19 residents — 130 residents have recovered from COVID-19 and four have died.

Watkins said the man developed fever, chills, body aches and headaches and was tested for COVID-19 on Friday and the positive result came back late Monday.

“The department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that he has been in contact with and the places that he has visited,” Watkins said.

Any resident experiencing a fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches they should contact their health care provider, Watkins said.

“In addition, wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds,” Watkins said. “This is especially important after using the bathroom, coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.”

If soap and water is not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains a minimum of 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, especially with unwashed hands.

Disinfect commonly touched surfaces with a cleaner that is approved by the EPA against COVID-19.

Finally, in an effort to determine the prevalence of COVID-19 in our community, any resident interested in getting tested, can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.