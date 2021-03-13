OLEAN — Thursday marked the one-year anniversary since the U.S. Centers for Disease Control labeled the coronavirus a pandemic.

Cattaraugus County declared a state of emergency on March 15, 2020, on the heels of a similar declaration by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The county’s first case of COVID-19 was confirmed on March 27, followed by the first coronavirus death on April 23.

As of Friday, 89 county residents had died from COVID-19 and more than 4,500 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The county health department and Olean General Hospital have been vaccinating residents for the past three months.

As of Thursday, 13,640 people, or about 17.8% of county residents, had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 7,388 have completed their vaccine series.

“It’s been a long, hard-fought battle to finally come to this stage of the pandemic where we are now administering vaccine into people’s arms,” said Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, Cattaraugus County public health director who has been directing the county’s COVID-19 fight for the past year.

“There were a lot of unknowns at the beginning,” Watkins said. “”It was a steep learning curve for all of us. It took a lot of education to make sure the residents of Cattaraugus County knew about this virus and the precautions necessary to prevent more severe complications.”

In an interview Friday, Watkins said, “In the beginning residents did very well adhering to the measures needed to keep the virus from spreading. We had to deal with several peaks and valleys in multiple waves of this virus.”

The third or fourth wave in December and January were the deadliest for Cattaraugus County residents. Twenty residents died of COVID-19 in December and 27 in January.

“Overall, I think we were able to pull through this,” Watkins said. “Although I would say we have had a large number of positive cases, it is important to mention those who have recovered.”

More than 4,300 people are reported as having recovered.

“Our hearts go out to families who have lost loved ones,” Watkins said. “It has been devastating to many families, especially the family that lost three loved ones. It’s a memory I’ll never forget.”

Jeff Zewe, president and chief executive officer of Upper Allegheny Health System, which operates Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center, began his current tenure on March 15, 2020 — a year ago Monday.

“This past year was clearly the most challenging in modern history,” he said. “As I reflect on the challenges of 2020, what really stands out to me is how our hospitals’ staff came together to protect our patients, community and each other.

“The commitment and dedication seen in 2020 was not a surprise but it was truly inspiring,” Zewe said. “Our employees are our most valuable asset and I’ve been humbled to work alongside them as we battle this virus.”

Watkins said health department staff as well as other front-line essential workers and hospital staff have spent the past year “in the trenches. They see a positive outcome for us at the end as more vaccine becomes available to be placed in arms.”

Watkins said, “We will have stories to tell our grandchildren. We don’t want to experience this again. I’m hoping of the things that can be done to stop the spread of these novel coronaviruses.”

It has also been an emotional year — especially for frontline hospital and nursing home staff.

“We’ve been in battles before, but not for so long and continuous,” Watkins said.

It’s been the collaboration of all county departments that is responsible for the county’s successful response to the virus that impacted almost every aspect of life.

“The county’s public health infrastructure could not do all this by itself,” Watkins said of the county’s COVID-19 response. “I don’t know what we could have done without all the departments. They provided a lot of assistance.”

The impact of the virus “took a toll on frontline workers in the hospital. We (health department staff) developed COVIOD-19 fatigue, too. It was the pure dedication that runs through the veins of front line workers” that sustained us, he said.

“They are dedicated to the core,” Watkins said. “No matter how tired they feel, they give 100%. I can’t say enough for all the front line workers.”

Watkins is also “grateful that we are in the midst of vaccinating our county residents.” As more vaccine becomes available, “we want to see the vaccination rate at 70% or higher. We have been having a hard time getting vaccine, but now we are starting to see some daylight at the end of the tunnel.”

The county’s COVID-19 cases continue to drop, as do hospitalizations and deaths. “I am happy to see those numbers come down,” Watkins said.

President Joe Biden said Thursday that there would be enough vaccine to vaccinate all adults by May.

When increased supplies of vaccine are available, the county health department will scale up its vaccination sites in Olean, Salamanca, Little Valley and Delevan, as well as expand to other sites.

Cattaraugus County Legislature Chairman Howard VanRensselaer said county residents have paid a high price in sickness and death from COVID-19.

“The county is working to vaccinate residents as quickly as possible as more vaccine becomes available,” VanRensselaer said. “I’d like to see more vaccinations and I’d like to see things open up and get schools open full time.”

VanRensselaer said he is “proud of how county departments came together so well. They have done a great job of working together. They function very well together. It says a lot about their dedication to the county.

Department personnel were reallocated when the health department needed more contact tracers or when people were needed to deliver thousands of meals to senior citizens.

“We could use more volunteers in some communities to deliver Meals on Wheels,” VanRensselaer said. “It’s often hard to replace drivers — many of who are in high priority groups for the virus.”

Zewe said there was anguish over the pandemic, but the area also witnessed “something very special” in the midst of COVID battle.

“Our communities circled our hospitals and stood united in a coordinated effort to support our healthcare heroes,” he said. “While it’s easy to focus on the fear and despair of a new virus and the hardships of isolation, it’s important to remember the support and kindness shown by our community.”

Zewe said, as we look forward to a better 2021, “and hopefully an end to the pandemic, we’ll never forget the heroism within our hospitals and in the community.”

