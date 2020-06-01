OLEAN — A fourth Cattaraugus County resident died of COVID-19 over the weekend.

In addition, two additional residents, including an inmate at the Cattaraugus County Jail, have tested positive for COVID-19. That brings the total number of residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus to 69.

In Allegany County, the number of positive cases increased by three, to 48, from Saturday to Sunday.

A 71-year-old woman from the southeast corner of the county was the fourth COVID-19 victim in the county. The county Health Department said she “developed respiratory failure and was unable to overcome the illness despite aggressive medical treatment.”

The Health Department does not identify COVID-19-positive individuals and victims are not identified, nor is their address other than the geographical area of the county they are from.

Of the four COVID-19 deaths of county residents, three have been from the southwest corner of the county and one from the northeast.

The southeast corner has had the most coronavirus cases, 23, followed by the northeast, 21; the southwest, 13 and northwest, 12.

The county jail inmate who recently tested positive for COVID-19 “has been in isolation within the facility and has not been in direct contact with any other inmates since his arrival,” according to a Health Department spokesman. “This individual has been completely asymptomatic (no fever, no cough, no shortness of breath or no body aches) and is doing well.”

With the global COVID-19 pandemic, “this situation is not surprising and one that the department and the jail has been in preparation for. The procedures put in place over two months ago were instituted to ensure the health and safety of staff and inmates should there be a case like this in the facility,” according to the Health Department.

Staff undergo symptom and temperature checks upon entry for every shift and wear face coverings when unable to social distance. There are increased cleaning and disinfection protocols in use throughout the facility.

Inmates are screened for symptoms and temperatures at intake. They are tested for COVID-19, remain in isolation and are monitored for symptoms until they test negative. There are enhanced isolation procedures in place for any symptomatic inmate who tests positive. All inmates have masks available to wear and are encouraged to do so.

The other COVID-19-positive resident to test positive for the virus was a male who lives in the southeast part of the county. He was hospitalized on May 21 for weakness, diarrhea and hypo-magnesium. He was being discharged to a nursing home, which now requires COVID-19 testing prior to discharge, and his test results on May 27 indicated that he was positive for the virus.

Of the 69 COVID cases, 47 have recovered and there are still 18 active cases. There are currently 96 people in quarantine. There have been 4,462 COVID-19 tests administered to county residents and 4,224 have been negative.

The department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that they have been in contact with, and the places that they have visited, according to Public Health Director Dr. Kevin Watkins.

“We continue to ask our residents to hunker down, and avoid any non-essential travel, especially to areas where there is community wide spread of COVID-19 otherwise, you place your family and other Cattaraugus County residents at risk,” Watkins said. “If travel is necessary, please wear a face covering while in public and maintain social distancing, at least 6 feet away from other people.”

If any resident experience fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches they should contact their health care provider (avoid going directly to an Urgent Care facility, or the Emergency Room before calling).

In addition, wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. This is especially important after using the bathroom, coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose. If soap and water is not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains a minimum of 60% alcohol.

Finally, in an effort to determine the prevalence of COVID-19 in our community, any resident interested in getting tested, can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.