OLEAN — Three Cattaraugus County residents died Tuesday from respiratory failure due to COVID-19, bringing the number of coronavirus deaths to 27.

Also Tuesday, 34 new cases of COVID-19 in county residents were reported by the county Health Department.

That gave the county a seven-day average of 7% positive COVID-19 cases.

A 93-year-old man, a 62-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were the latest COVID-19 victims, Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director, reported. The three suffered respiratory failure and were unable to overcome their illness despite aggressive medical treatment.

Tuesday’s new positive test results bring to 922 the number of county residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the spring. There were 291 active cases as of Tuesday, and 603 have recovered.

There were 552 in mandatory quarantine and 28 travelers in quarantine. More than 53,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the county, and almost 52,100 have come back negative. Employees in nursing homes and other assisted living facilities are tested weekly.

Tuesday’s new cases included 28 from the southeastern part of the county, three from the northeast, two from the southwest and one from the northwest. Fifteen of the new cases were men and 19 were women.

The southeast part of the county has had a total of 604 residents with positive COVID-19 test results and 19 deaths. The Northeast part of the county has had 134 cases and 1 death; the southwest, 114 cases and four deaths, and the northwest, 70 cases and three deaths.

The Health Department continues to urge residents to wear a face mask and maintain a social distance to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. This is especially important after using the bathroom, coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.

If soap and water is not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains a minimum of 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, especially with unwashed hands.

To determine the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community, any resident interested in getting tested, can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.