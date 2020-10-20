A 15th Cattaraugus County resident has died from COVID-19, while 17 new cases were reported Tuesday.

Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the county's public health director, said the latest to succumb to there virus was a 86-year-old man who developed respiratory failure and was unable to overcome his illness despite aggressive medical treatment.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family and the entire Cattaraugus County community,” Watkins said.

The health department reported 17 positive COVID-19 tests out of more than 150 rapid tests offered free at the Allegany Fire Department testing site. That pushed the total number of county residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus to 375.

The 17 positive COVID-19 tests were one short of the one-day record 18 positive tests earlier this month, which had Watkins talking about a second wave of coronavirus.

The department’s active positive COVID-19 caseload was 75 Tuesday as 285 residents have recovered.

Two families from the southern part of the county accounted for 11 positive tests, Watkins said.

In one family residing in the southwestern part of the county, the father and mother had symptoms, while their three daughters, who also tested positive, had no symptoms.

Six members of a family from the southeastern part of the county — two males and three females — tested positive. All were asymptomatic, but were in direct contact with a known COVID-19 case.

On Tuesday, the COVID-19 positive breakdown was 10 females and seven males. Five of the males were from the southeast part of the county and one each from the southwest and northeast. Four of the males were symptomatic and three were asymptomatic.

Five of the females were from the southeast part of the county and five were from the southwest. Six of the females were symptomatic and four were asymptomatic.

The health department has begun thorough contact tracing investigations for those individuals that they have been in contact with and the places that they have visited, Watkins said.

“We would like to reiterate that if any resident experiences fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches they should contact their health care provider — avoid going directly to an Urgent Care facility, or the hospital emergency room before calling,” Watkins said.

“In addition, wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. This is especially important after using the bathroom, coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose. If soap and water is not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains a minimum of 60% alcohol,” he said.

“Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, especially with unwashed hands. Disinfect commonly touched surfaces with a cleaner that is approved by the EPA against COVID-19,” Watkins said.

In an effort to determine the prevalence of COVID-19 in our community, any resident interested in getting tested, can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call (716) 938-9119 or (716) 938-2265.

In Western New York, the positivity rate for testing on Monday was 1.2%, up from Sunday's 0.9%.

Across New York, patient hospitalizations on Monday totaled 942 (+8), with 113 patients newly admitted. There were 194 (-4) patients in ICUs, 99 (-7) of them intubated.

There were 12 deaths across New York on Monday, pushing the state's confirmed total to 25,672.