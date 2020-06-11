I need to preface this column with a clear, straight-forward comment which should be obvious to everyone. There are violent looters, arsonists and thugs among the George Floyd protestors. They are a distinct minority.
There are violent, cruel, racist white police in this country. They too are a distinct minority. The majority of the police, especially in this area, I believe are dedicated professionals seeking to do a difficult job fairly and competently.
In Saturday’s edition of the Times Herald, Dr. Nicholas L. Waddy had a column expressing his views on the current George Floyd protests. He started out, of course, condemning the police action, which resulted in Floyd’s death. But he then switched over to his usual distorted views and condemnation of everyone to the left of President Donald Trump.
He claims first that for years, “the American left and a complicit media” have promoted the idea that “America is … one of the most prejudiced and oppressive places that has ever existed; and … that it is progressively getting worse.” Waddy doesn’t give any names or sources for this statement; he doesn’t indicate if these are the ideas of a small minority or a great majority of the American left (whoever they are) and the complicit media. Waddy believes he can just make any charge he wants and it automatically becomes true; no evidence or prominent examples are required.
Waddy then goes into much darker territory and reveals his true nature. “People of color are bombarded with messages, from politicians, pastors, (many others) … and news anchors that draw their attention to white racism” which explains “all dysfunction and misfortune in communities of color.” Thus, there is no real reason for discontent among blacks in America today; it is just that “liberals cultivated fear, anger and despair” in order to profit politically from this discontent.
Waddy ends his column stating that “we were so close to healing many of the racial divides that now threaten to swallow us whole.”
I’m not going to go into the statistics showing the disproportionate police violence against blacks, nor the economic statistics regarding education, financial status and health care opportunities for blacks. These figures are all readily available on the internet.
I’ll make it more direct and personal. When a young black man can kiss his young white girlfriend in public in a Trump-supporting enclave of America without attracting any more attention than a young white man kissing his young white girl friend in public, then you will know that the racial divide is close to healing.
(Byron Muse lives in Olean.)