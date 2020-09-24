Donald Trump’s history of denigrating our country’s brave service men and women and his praise for dangerous dictators endanger the security of our military and our nation and make him totally unfit for being commander-in-chief, or president, of the United States.
In 2015 Trump dismissed John McCain’s war service by saying, “He’s not a war hero. He was captured. I like people that weren’t captured.” That same year he also re-tweeted a news article that called McCain a “loser.” He subsequently denigrated George H.W. Bush’s service and mocked a Gold Star family.
Well-reported, well-sourced anecdotes from multiple people with direct knowledge of Trump’s views heard him call people who were unable to get deferments for service in the Vietnam era “stupid.” Trump himself got out of serving due to a so-called “bone spur.” He also downplayed the seriousness of troops suffering from traumatic brain injuries from a bombing, calling their injuries “little headaches or something not serious.”
In a recent corroborated article in The Atlantic, Jeffrey Goldberg reported that when Trump was in Paris in 2018 for events marking the 100th anniversary of World War I, he made excuses to avoid attending a ceremony at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery. He blamed the weather and the Secret Service, but unnamed sources attest to his concern about having his hair messed up in the rain. He was overheard saying, “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.”
He also was reportedly overheard referring to the more than 1,800 Marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood as “suckers for getting killed.” During the same trip, Trump is alleged to have asked aides who “the good guys” were in World War I and said he didn’t understand why the U.S. would intervene on the side of allies.
According to sources with knowledge of Trump’s views, he seems to genuinely not understand why Americans treat prisoners of war with respect. Trump finds the notion of military service difficult to understand and the idea of volunteering to serve especially incomprehensible.
Retired four-star Gen. John Kelly, Trump’s former White House chief of staff, has said that Trump “simply does not understand non-transactional life choices.” Kelly said that Trump “can’t fathom the idea of doing something for someone other than himself. He just thinks anyone who does anything when there’s no direct personal gain to be had is a sucker. There’s no money in serving the nation.”
Trump believes that nothing is worth doing without a promise of monetary payback, and talented people who don’t pursue riches are “losers.” His definition of “sucker” includes those who lost their lives in service to their country, along with those taken prisoner, disabled, or wounded in battle. At a White House planning meeting for a military parade, Trump asked his aides not to include wounded veterans, saying “spectators would feel uncomfortable in the presence of amputees. Nobody wants to see that.”
According to a recent article in The Washington Post, “A former senior administration official, who like others, spoke on condition of anonymity to speak candidly, confirmed to The Washington Post that the president frequently made disparaging comments about veterans and soldiers missing in action, referring to them at times as ‘losers.’… The president told senior advisers he didn’t understand why the U.S. government placed such value on finding soldiers missing in action because they had performed poorly and gotten caught and deserved what they got, according to person familiar with the discussion.”
Trump family members have confirmed that Trump threatened to disown his son, Donald Jr., if he enlisted in the military, and Trump included a provision in a prenuptial agreement that payments to one of his wives would cease if one of his daughters enlisted in the military. In 2018, Trump derided Admiral William H. McRaven, the acclaimed former commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, for taking so long to find and kill Osama bin Laden.
Earlier this year, he insulted the service and reputation of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, putting his military rank in air quotes as if Vindman had not earned it. During a briefing in 2017, Trump lashed out at the military’s top generals, calling them "a bunch of dopes and babies." He subsequently launched a public offensive against his own former Defense secretary, retired Gen. James Mattis, accusing him of acting “like a Democrat” for questioning Trump’s less-defensible national security moves.
According to reporter Bob Woodward, Trump said that his generals “care more about their alliances than they do about trade deals.” At the same time, Trump refuses to stand up to Russian president Vladimir Putin, who allegedly placed bounties on our deployed military men and women in Afghanistan.
Candidate Trump liked to say he “felt” like he had served in the military because his parents sent him to a military-themed boarding school when he was an out-of-control teen needing discipline. He boasted that his expensive prep school gave him “more training militarily than a lot of the guys that go into the military.”
It never occurs to Trump to appreciate the distinction between superficial support for the military and genuine respect for our people in uniform and the commitment behind their service. When asked if he supports the military, Trump is quick to point to symbols and gestures like the presence of military flags in the Oval Office or his interest in military parades. But he has no depth of thought or seriousness of purpose on the subject. He celebrates members of the military who are accused of war crimes while ridiculing those who serve honorably.
As Richard Spencer, Trump's former Navy secretary explained last year, Trump “has very little understanding of what it means to be in the military, to fight ethically or to be governed by a uniform set of rules and practices.”
Our freedoms are not free, and we are the home of the free because of the brave. We should all respect the sacrifices of our service members, veterans and their families and not disparage them. How much more should this be true for the commander-in-chief?
(Martha Tillinger lives in Allegany.)