ALBANY (TNS) — Laura Greco is looking for a restaurant job. Part-time is probably best.
She isn’t looking to earn a little extra money. The job isn’t an excuse to get out of the house. As a mother with stage-four lung cancer, that’s the last thing she wants to do during a pandemic.
Greco just wants to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
And under the absurd eligibility priorities set up by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, restaurant workers and many others can now be vaccinated ahead of people who desperately need protection.
”I haven’t eaten in a restaurant since last March,” Greco, 46, said. “Yet I’m looking to work in one because my life will be more valuable to the governor if I do.”
If Greco gets COVID-19, she will almost certainly die. That’s really the simplest way to put it.
She isn’t alone. There are many thousands of New Yorkers just like her, people who are desperate to be vaccinated because medical conditions have weakened their immune systems or have otherwise made getting COVID-19 a death sentence.
Yet they have been made to wait. And wait. And wait, watching as others are picked while they are not.
Greco’s husband, a professor at Skidmore College, has been vaccinated. She went with him to the University at Albany campus and watched as young and seemingly healthy people were given the vaccine. She was told no.
If Greco lived in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and many other states, she’d be eligible for a vaccine. In New York, she isn’t.
In a way, she said, being passed over is harder than receiving her cancer diagnosis. Her sickness, after all, felt random. She had no family history and had never smoked.
”What’s so demoralizing about this,” she said, “is that it’s a choice people are making. It’s a choice my government is making.”
Greco was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2015. After a car accident, a scan detected a mass on her lung. The cancer, she would learn, had spread to her brain.
She’s been batting the disease ever since, traveling often to Boston for treatments and surgeries. It’s a hard life. It would be easy to give up.
But Greco is fighting to stay alive. She wants her children, ages 12 and 8, to have a mother. She wants her husband to have a spouse. Every moment is so precious, a gift.
Getting a COVID-19 vaccine should not be among Greco’s concerns. Somehow, it is. Can anybody explain how that makes sense?
We’ve been told since the start of the pandemic that protecting the vulnerable is the top priority. But few are more vulnerable than Greco.
We’ve been told, by Cuomo and others, that we must follow the science. But the science has made clear that people with underlying illnesses and co-morbidities are most threatened by COVID-19.
So why can’t Greco get vaccinated?
Part of the issue, of course, is there are too few vaccines. Politicians, then, are forced to make tough decisions about who goes first and who must wait. Nobody envies Cuomo for having to make those calls.
But by now, the governor has OK’d vaccinations for nearly half of New York’s population. Health care workers, group home residents and staff, teachers, police, firefighters, public transit workers, grocery store workers and people over 65 are all eligible.
On Tuesday, Cuomo said counties can add restaurant employees and for-hire drivers to the eligibility list. And yet Greco and others like her continue to wait.
I’d bet that 95%, at least, of cab drivers and restaurant workers would agree Greco should go first. This isn’t about them.
This is about the lunacy of a system that puts the young and the healthy ahead of those who live in mortal fear of the virus. This is about the immorality of a framework that sidelines the vulnerable.
It’s like a true-life version of the Hunger Games, Greco said. It’s as if New York has decided her life doesn’t matter.
So to get vaccinated, Greco says she will look for a job. Repeated brain surgeries have made her a shaky driver, so she thinks restaurant work would be best. Maybe a fast-food outlet will take her on.
If you see Greco behind the counter, be sure to say hello.