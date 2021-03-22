This year it looks like New York will legalize marijuana use for adults, which is legal in 15 other states.
There was a dispute on how to carve up the estimated $350 million in annual revenue the drug’s sale is expected to yield for the government. Cuomo would have set aside a fixed dollar amount for those communities hardest hit by the decades-long war on drugs, a war that we didn’t win. The Legislature fought for and seems likely to have prevailed in using a percentage of revenue.
There’s no harm, no foul on how the dollars are distributed. That can’t be said on the life-and-death seriousness of driving while stoned.
Every state that has legalized marijuana had seen an increase in impaired driving, which means more crashes and more people hurt or killed. While the effects on behavior and reaction times may be similar, determining when a driver has used pot is trickier than detecting booze.
Unlike drunkenness, for which cops can deploy a breathalyzer to measure precise levels of intoxication, there isn’t a universally accepted standard for how to gauge’s someone’s level of impairment when they’re high on pot. The state should use the many months it will likely take to set up the pot program after the bill is passed to aggressively study and perfect the saliva tests.
This wouldn’t matter as much if New York got in line with 45 other states and simply forbade driving while intoxicated based on a person’s actual physical and mental impairment, not whether the driver had partaken of the one of the illicit drugs on a long list written into Section 3306 of the Public Health Law.
The usual suspects, like heroin or coke, are on the list, with marijuana soon to come off the list. But a homemade concoction or the newest designer drug isn’t on the list, so it’s no crime to drive while zonked out on whatever the latest fad is. Each time a new drug is identified, be it K2 and Spice or anything else coming out of China, the Legislature has to amend Section 3306 to keep up.
But since Albany insists on remaining stupid, the degrees of marijuana impairment will have to be written into the law books, as are the standards for booze.
Thankfully, the lawmakers backed off their ridiculous idea that driving while high on pot should be treated as a violation instead of a misdemeanor. This is no traffic ticket offense.
— New York Daily News/TNS