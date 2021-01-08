It turns out Barbra Streisand was right when she sang about how people need other people — and are lucky for it. At least that’s how I see it. This has manifested in so many ways this past year where isolating, quarantining and just hanging out at home have become more a constant than the varied interactions we are used to.
Families with several members residing in one place may have an edge on the social-emotional impact since they still have others around them. Even so, too much contact within a closed space can bring a different sort of consequence, like getting on each other’s nerves.
Not being able to visit people in assisted living or seniors and others who live alone has surely taken a toll. Despite many valiant efforts, such as window visits, many long for the day when visiting can resume. It may still be a while.
Something I am really missing is being with others at my church — in person. It’s great that to have adapted to the use of technology and this can, in fact, reach more people, but I miss the being there together contact. Another population that has suffered is individuals in group homes, those with special needs. They often live for the opportunities to navigate their communities with devoted assistance of caregivers and workers.
Who ever thought we would look forward, although with some trepidation, to just getting out to the doctor or the grocery store? Some are going to Tele-med scenarios and having touchless contacts and shopping pickups, but once in a while it’s nice to see a friendly face again. The fact that vaccines have at least begun to find the way into some arms provides hope that this separateness may not go on forever.
In the meantime, I hope others have found reasons to be happy, despite the downers that come with pandemic and social outrage and other things that have hammered us this past year. Those who can still find a bit of humor, hope and even happiness are also the lucky ones.
Last summer, AARP (American Association of Retired Persons) research showed that “joy is wired into genes, brain circuits and biology,” and that it matters when it comes to our overall health. We need to be looking for joy, even when it’s hard to come by. The researchers noted that pursuing a moment of happiness is not about being self-absorbed or inappropriate and can be especially important during dark times.
Yale University professor of psychology Laurie Santos told AARP’s reporter, Sari Harrar, “Happiness gives us the resilience to get through.” The article also quoted Maria Sirois, author of the book, “A Short Course in Happiness After Loss,” who said, “The happiness that helps in great difficulty is realistic. It recognizes fears and anxieties. It looks for meaning. It nourishes and sustains us.”
In speaking with researchers, Harrar found three key things regarding joy:
Happiness is possible in dark hours, like positive things discovered after 9/11 and other tragedies through what Holocaust survivor and psychiatrist Viktor Frankel famously called, “tragic optimism.”
That we should give up wrong ideas about happiness, like going after things we THINK will make us happy while ignoring everyday positives or making unfair comparisons between our lives and those of others.
We should learn to work with our “happiness biology,” since neuroscientists have found there really are impacts such as later-life brain changes that can help us focus on good things in our lives. The piece in the June/July issue of AARP The Magazine is uplifting and worth a read.
It’s not a surprise that something as simple as playing music can help lift our spirits, make us feel better and even bring a moment’s happiness. Music is often the soundtrack for people’s lives. I’ve used this tactic to help me through much of my own 2020 calamity, from chronic pain, then surgery, then breaking my ankle and losing my beloved kitty, Lucy.
I’ve also drawn from unexpected blessings: people who have offered assistance, advice and prayers. Piles of Christmas cards from family and friends across the country. In all fairness, I do send an inordinate amount of cards out each season. It’s my way to keep in touch with people my little family has known throughout our life’s journey. Some knew Gordy and Michele and share their memories. Happy, happy, happy when that happens.
Unlike some who don’t like what they call “brag letters” that frequently come with holiday cards, I look forward to them and offer my own. It helps people catch up on each other’s lives.
I am grateful that on the plus side of being homebound in pandemic, I was privileged to be here to spend Lucy’s last days with her. A level of happiness and solace has also come from other people, even readers of this column through cards, e-mails, texts and calls of condolence on her passing. Even in sad times, we can give and receive hope and brighten someone’s day.
