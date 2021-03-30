Sometimes skipping, sometimes trudging — that’s been my journey working for universal health care in our country. I won’t lose heart, for many others far more experienced and qualified than I continue to beat the drum for health care for all.
I joined the effort to assure that we all have access to quality and affordable health care some 40 years ago, first in Chicago, later in Cleveland, and now in Allegany. Back then we advocates rallied around the Health Service Act, first introduced in Congress in 1977 by Congressman Ron Dellums, and reintroduced by him every two years. It was a plan similar to Great Britain’s National Health Service, but in our country was considered utopian.
We moved on to promote a single-payer health care plan, like that of our neighbor, Canada. In the 1980s, that plan actually garnered a major upswing in popularity. In fact, I recall a front-page article in the Chicago Tribune with a positive and promising review. I made a bet with my co-workers that we’d have health care for all within a month.
I lost.
The momentum — progressive and, to my mind, rational —fizzled. As did the Clinton plan for universal health care proposed in 1993. Opposition to that plan was heavy from various sectors, including the health insurance industry, which produced a highly effective television ad, "Harry and Louise,” successfully scaring the public. (It didn’t help that the Clinton plan was confusing.) In 1997 the Clinton administration was able to insure low-income children through the Child Health Insurance Plan (CHIP).
We have inched along. I say inched while all other industrialized democracies have, in single-payer plans or multi-payer plans, managed to leap to the goal of universal health care.
The United States’ latest move toward making health care more affordable, thus decreasing the number of uninsured, happened on March 23, 2010, when President Obama signed the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (aka Obamacare) into law. It would, indeed, allow millions of the uninsured access to health care. It was, however, not a cure-all: millions still would remain uninsured. Furthermore, “teeth” in the legislation, the public option, giving people a government-run choice for insurance, was removed from the legislation after lack of support from moderate Democrats, opposition from Republicans and indecisiveness from the White House.
Now, however, the public option is back, as is the hope for a glimpse of how a Medicare-like option could positively affect the health and pocketbooks of Americans who choose it. The COVID-19 pandemic has already wreaked havoc on our health and finances. Millions of workers who relied on the health care provided by their jobs lost both.
While some welcome relief is forthcoming, the future for too many remains uncertain. The public option plan within the ACA is available to all Americans even if they have coverage through their employers. It has the potential of altering how millions get health care and, with the federal government doing the negotiating, will lower prices.
So, for this health care advocate, who still dreams of a time when no one lacks health care — where everyone, from birth until death has access to quality and affordable health care, and where care for one and all is considered in this country of ours to be a human right, a step toward a goal is worth taking.
I with others continue to inch toward that goal. That means that given the present political environment we need to keep our eye on the public option embedded in the ACA, while recognizing it may take a backseat as the pandemic continues to affect and kill people — and private interests like insurers, providers and a number of politicians stall or push back against it.
I urge all of us to push the public option to the foreground — studying it and supporting it, detailing its limitations and promoting its advantages — and assessing its potential for the ultimate goal: health care for all.
(Athena Godet-Calogeras is chair of the Health Care Access Coalition and a volunteer with the Cattaraugus County Health Department.)