Few moments in life are as breathtaking as the birth of a child. Our moment came in 2008. Tiny, at only 5 1/2 pounds, our little girl arrived in early June.
The next year was spent watching her reach developmental milestones, though she didn’t grow much. By her first birthday, she was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect.
I dare say nothing is as frightening as a diagnosis like that on your child. We spent a lot of time travelling to Buffalo and Rochester seeking answers and treatment for our little girl. In 2011, at 3 years old, she had open heart surgery in Rochester.
Today, she is a vibrant 12-year-old, with a faded zipper scar to remind her of what she is capable of overcoming. We are blessed to have her, and to have health insurance that covers her visits to the cardiologist.
We rest easier knowing that when she is an adult, the Affordable Care Act makes sure that insurers cannot deny her coverage for a pre-existing condition, or charge her more in premiums because she is “high risk.”
We urge you and your readers to help protect people like our daughter by voting for Tracy Mitrano for Congress this Nov. 3. Like us, Mitrano knows how important health care is, especially in a rural area like ours. She will work with everyone in Congress, no matter which side of the aisle, to bring about healthcare legislation that benefits all citizens of our great nation.
Aimee Davison
Wellsville