I would like to thank our friends who supported Joe Schueckler and me through our protest against National Fuel Gas — including Rick Miller, who kept Olean Times Herald readers up to date on the Northern Access pipeline.
Joe spent 50 years planting trees and managing our property to preserve clean air and clean water. When we were first contacted by NFG, we were told that the pipeline was for the good of the people (eminent domain). Over the next months we heard more about the fracked gas that was going to run through the pipeline on our land and that it was going to be sent under the Niagara River to Canada to be sold on the open market (this was not for the public good).
When Joe and I decided not to sign NFG’s contract, we knew it would be a big commitment for us.
Gary Abraham worked on our case and we did win the first appeal, but soon NFG made another appeal to the New York State Court of Appeals. There was a decision made by this court, 3-2 in NFG's favor. So we did lose.
Issues that matter to me (Joe died in April 2019) and my environmental friends are:
• The National Gas Act 1938 must be updated; it gives the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) the power to award certificates to build pipelines without the approval of the state Department of Environmental Conservation on environmental issues or any other agency.
The Natural Gas Act and FERC are no longer working in our modern times and must be updated and corrected.
• The 5th Amendment to the Constitution meant for eminent domain to be used for public good, not corporate gain, as the Northern Access pipeline is intended. The fight is not over.
Theresa Schueckler, Cuba