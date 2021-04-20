New York state ranks second from the bottom nationally for organ donations. Yet many compassionate citizens sign up with their driver’s license renewal or on the NYS Donor Registry. Another source is the Voter Registration form with Donate Life.
It can take many years on a waiting list for a deceased donor’s gift. The demand far exceeds availability. Kidney donors are the greatest need and living donors are urgently needed to offer quality of life and to save lives.
Rodney Dutton, a former resident in his youth of West Clarksville, delivered the Olean Times Herald from 1956-1961. He is a U.S. Army veteran who served three tours of duty in Vietnam. His exposure to toxic Agent Orange is now the cause of his end-stage renal failure.
He has served in official capacities with the Lions Club in Canandaigua and is the Adjutant of Chapter 4 of Disabled American Veterans there, among his many community services, including years as a volunteer fireman in Hopewell.
A Good Samaritan will be a blessing to him, his family and friends as Rod seeks to continue with good work for others.
To lean more check his Facebook page: Help Rod Find A Kidney or his Instagram: rod1dutton
Daryl Denning
Corning