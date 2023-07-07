We hear about food insecurity in highly segregated cities like Buffalo but food insecurity is more prevalent in rural areas like Cattaraugus County. Yes, we have much farmland and many farmers. Yes, we have wonderful grocery stores, both local and national. We have farmers markets and food pantries. It seems as though we have so many options.
So, what is the problem?
Simply put, too many of our friends and neighbors are not able to access fresh and healthy food because they aren’t able to get to locations with food, aren’t able to afford the food and may not know how to or be able to cook with healthier options.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as “the lack of access, at times, to enough food for an active, healthy life.” Feeding America notes that many factors contribute to food insecurity including unemployment, poverty and income shocks. According to Feeding America, the rate of food insecurity in Cattaraugus County is 12.2%. That means that nearly 10,000 of our friends and neighbors may not have access to quality, healthy food options.
Poverty rates are one factor in food insecurity. According to the 2020 U.S. Census, the overall poverty rate in Cattaraugus County is 16.1%, which is higher than the New York state average of 11.6% and the United States average of 12.8%. Poverty is defined by the U.S. government as the difference between a family’s total income compared with the poverty threshold set by the federal government. That threshold varies by family size and is adjusted for inflation yearly. If total income is below the poverty threshold, that family is considered to be impoverished.
Those thresholds are not high. For an average family of four, the 2023 threshold is $30,000. For a single person, it is $14,580. Imagine trying to live on such an income — yet many of our neighbors do just that.
Feeding America notes that rural areas tend to have higher poverty rates than urban areas and also tend to be more food insecure. According to the 2020 U.S. Census, Cattaraugus County averages about 59 people per square mile vs. the approximately 94 people per square mile in New York and the U.S. In fact, according to Feed America, 87% of the counties in the U.S. facing food insecurity are rural. Children and seniors are particularly vulnerable. Why?
We do have many options for people to obtain food. We have several grocery stores but they are primarily in our larger cities and towns. We have convenience stores but they don’t always have a selection of healthy food. People also shop at so-called dollar stores like Dollar General, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. Again, they don’t always have healthy food options. A number of farmers markets, food banks and food pantries also serve our area. In recent years, community gardens have sprouted up in Olean.
It is not enough.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department (CCHD) and other organizations across the county have some solutions. Through the CCHD, residents who qualify may participate in the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program which provides nutrition education and specific nutritious foods to participants, coordinates with other services as appropriate, and provides breastfeeding assistance and breast pumps. The CCHD knows that many more people in the county are eligible for the WIC program than those who take advantage of it. To determine eligibility, contact CCHD at (716) 373-8057 or visit its website: Eligibility for WIC on the Cattaraugus County website, cattco.org.
Another seasonal offering started in collaboration with the CCHD is the Veggie Wheels Program. It was developed by Athena Godet-Calogeras in response to the food insecurity experienced by many community members in our county.
“I thought it makes sense to work with local farmers and growers in our area to supply those in need in our community with fresh fruits, vegetables, education and cooking demonstrations,” Godet-Calogeras said. “It made sense to partner with the Cattaraugus County Health Department because we both work to the same end.”
Veggie Wheels is on the road now through the end of August. It currently works with three local farmers (Miller’s Farm Market, Great Valley Berry Patch, and Wilson’s Farm Market) as well as the Cornell Cooperative Extension which provides education, giveaways and recipes. It is largely operated by a team of volunteers working with CCHD health educators. Veggie Wheels visits four sites in Olean and one in Salamanca. It helps the food insecurity problem by bringing free vegetables and fruits directly to the community.
“We would love to be able to reach everyone in the county who needs food,” Godet-Calogeras said. “Last year we were able to provide fresh fruits and vegetables to approximately 754 people. We are working toward the goal of providing food for all those who need it.”
There continues to be a need to expand to more remote and food insecure regions of the county. As Veggie Wheels and other programs and outlets continue to grow and prosper perhaps Cattaraugus County will be able to eliminate food insecurity for all.
(Pauline Hoffmann is an associate professor in the Jandoli School of Communication. She is also a Senior Health Fellow in the New York State Public Health Fellowship Corps working with the Cattaraugus County Department of Health.)