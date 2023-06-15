It may not be summer on the calendar until Wednesday, but somewhere between Mother’s Day and Memorial Day, the desire for barbecues, swimming and sitting out on the porch with a drink begin to take hold.
Rather than do a review of a film I didn’t want to watch or do another preview of upcoming films, this summer weather has me in the mood to watch something else. So here’s my list of the Top 10 Best Summer Vibes Movies.
1) “Jaws”
Not only the quintessential summer movie but one of the best movies ever made. You can’t get much more summer than the Fourth of July on an island, even with a killer shark in the water. With a young Spielberg’s steady direction and iconic performances from Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfus and Robert Shaw, this thrilling adventure is unmatched. A party on the beach never looked so fun — or so scary.
2) “Dirty Dancing”
Beyond the hotness of its two stars, Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, this is one of those summer movies that make it on this list from the amount of sweat on the screen alone. Young people having the time of their lives at a Catskills resort by taking a chance on love even if it won’t last defined “summer romance” in the 1980s. Plus, that finale at the talent show is perfect.
3) “Do the Right Thing”
For those who can’t escape upstate or to the beach, we’re stuck in New York City in Spike Lee’s magnum opus. More than just about any film on this list, this one captures the unbearable summer heat in a city perfectly with a cast including Danny Aiello, Rosie Perez and Giancarlo Esposito. This look at race and class relations in a Bed-Stye neighborhood is intense but still a summer favorite.
4) “Little Miss Sunshine”
A loveable dysfunctional family takes a road trip from their New Mexico home to California so the young daughter can compete in the Little Miss Sunshine pageant. Sounds simple, but nothing could be further from the truth. Easily one of the most underrated all-star casts ever: Greg Kinnear, Steve Carell, Toni Collette, Paul Dano, Abigail Breslin, Alan Arkin and Bryan Cranston.
5) “The Parent Trap”
Whether watching the 1961 version with Hayley Mills or the 1998 version with Lindsay Lohan, the story of identical twins separated at birth and meeting each other by chance at summer camp hits all the nostalgic feels. Swapping places and getting to see each other’s lives makes us all want to spend summer in Boston, California or London.
6) Musicals!
Too many great summer musicals to mention, but both “Mamma Mia!” films set in idyllic Greece are probably the closest to a summer fantasy you’ll get. Back in the U.S., you can’t go wrong with “Grease” in 1950s Los Angeles, “In the Heights” in 1990s New York City or “1776” in Philadelphia. How do these characters sing and dance in the 110-degree sun and still look so good?
7) “Roman Holiday”
If you say you’ve never thought about how amazing it would be to run away with either Gregory Peck or Aubrey Hepburn for a carefree escape across Rome for a day, you’re lying. Even in black and white, the bright and hot summer weather shines on screen, and their romantic tour through the city makes you feel young and in love just watching them. Eating gelato and riding a Vespa through the streets better be on your bucket list.
8) “The Goonies” & “Stand By Me”
A two-for-one since they are pretty close in their basic plots — a group of boys go on a summer adventure and get more than they bargain for — and they’re even both set in Oregon! These coming-of-age stories also gave rise to several young stars in the making: Sean Astin, Josh Brolin and Ke Huy Quan in the former, and Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix and Jerry O’Connell in the latter. And Corey Feldman is in both.
9) “The Sandlot”
Though not a great movie objectively, it is a nostalgic favorite for many my age. This coming-of-age sports movie about a group of neighborhood kids in the summer of 1962 playing baseball at their local sandlot field has everything: swimming at the city pool, a game played under Fourth of July fireworks, county fair rides, sleepovers with s’mores — a pre-teen boy’s perfect summer vacation.
10) Animation!
As with musicals, it’s tough to pick just one, because so many animated movies have perfect summer vibes. From Disney and Pixar, there’s “Finding Nemo,” “Luca,” “Lilo & Stitch” and “The Incredibles.” From Japanese anime, Hayao Miyazaki gives us “My Neighbor Totoro,” “Kiki’s Delivery Service,” “Porco Rosso” and “Ponyo.” And possibly the best of all, Wes Anderson’s “Fantastic Mister Fox,” the stop-motion animated masterpiece that is the perfect transition from summer to fall to cap off the season on Labor Day weekend.