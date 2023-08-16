OLEAN — The Tri-County Arts Council has announced signups are available for its remaining summer and fall classes.
On Thursday, Violet Nolder and Abigail Zickefoose will host Creative Clay: Painting Accessories from 6-8 p.m.
For your summer painting pleasure, the class will include painting accessories for use with watercolors, underglazes or acrylics. Attendees will be hand-building a paint palette, brush holder and water container.
Only six seats were available. Cost is $40 for Artisan Members and above, $50 Basic/Family Members and non-members. For ages 16 and older.
Then on Saturday, Katelyn Heins will host an Oil Painting class from 1-3 p.m.
The object of the oil painting class is for students to gain a basic knowledge of how to paint. Attendees will use a reference photo of a landscape to accomplish this objective.
About 13 seats were available. Cost is $40 for Artisan Members and above, $50 Basic/Family Members and non-members. For ages 12 and older.
The Kids N Art Camp is scheduled for Tuesday through Friday, Aug. 22 to 25, from 1-2 p.m. each day.
Instructors Katelyn Heins and Allison Braun will lead this four-day program where attendees will learn different art forms and techniques. Children will be exploring painting, drawing, writing, printing, collage and more.
The arts council is running three programs this summer, and each program will be teaching different activities. Parents are encouraged to join their children if they choose. Only 11 seats are open.
This class is in partnership with the YMCA and United Way of Cattaraugus County and is designed for kids aged 6 to 12. Cost is $80 for members and non-members. Scholarships are available.
On Aug. 26, Fileve Tlaloc will host Wild Clay Hand Building from 1-4 p.m.
Learn about locating, processing and working with hand-building techniques using wild clay with Tlaloc. From the ground up attendees will learn a range of skills from creating test tiles to forming pinch pots and coil building. Items will be fired in an open pit. Class participants are welcome to attend and details will be provided in class.
Only seven seats available. Cost is $40 for Artisan Members and above, $50 Basic/Family Members and non-members. For ages 15 and older.
A bookbinding class hosted by Susan Doran will be held Saturday, Sept. 9 from 1-4 p.m. where attendees will work on a variety of binding techniques.
Students can choose from perfect bound, pamphlet stitch and accordion bindings with a variety of soft or board covers. Tools and basic paper supplies will be provided, or work with the handmade paper or marbled paper attendees created in a previous class.
Students may work on their own projects in the company of other artists in a friendly and supportive environment. Participants can work on the highlighted project or get guidance with other skills and bookbinding gadgets. Ideas and questions are always encouraged.
Only 12 seats are available. Cost is $50 for Artisan Members and above, $60 Basic/Family Members and non-members. For ages 14 and older.
An Up-Recycle Journals class will be hosted by Tara Walker on Saturday, Sept. 16 from noon to 2:30 p.m. where attendees can repurpose an old book and turn it into both an art object and a personal journal.
Students will use a variety of techniques to decorate journals, including painting and collage. They will also discuss some experimental and unique journaling techniques to use when not feeling particularly inspired to write or create.
This class is great for anyone who could use a creative bump! Books will be provided. Collage materials will also be provided but attendees should bring any collage materials or photos from home that they want to work with.
Only 15 seats are available. Cost is $40 for Artisan Members and above, $50 Basic/Family Members and non-members. For ages 12 and older.
A Calligraphy class hosted by Betsy Afton will be held Saturday, Sept. 23 from 1-4 p.m. where attendees can learn the art of beautiful writing from a professional calligrapher.
Afton has over 40 years of experience in this art form and has been both using it and teaching it for that long. Three different styles – Italics, Gothic and Celtic – will be presented and taught in a relaxed, informative and accessible way that anyone with any level of art background or even no previous art background will find stimulates and inspires their creative flow.
Calligraphy can be done as a stand-alone art form or combined with everything from collages to illustrations, painting, photography, scrapbooking, invitations, gifts, etc. As handy and quick as computer-generated graphics are, hand-written calligraphy surpasses them all in uniquely evoking one’s personal artistic expression. Good handwriting is not a requirement to learn this art form that has stood the test of time and continues to intrigue and delight modern-day enthusiasts.
Only 11 seats are available. Cost is $45 for Artisan Members and above, $55 Basic/Family Members and non-members. Material supply fee $3. For ages 12 and older.
A Leather Valet Tray class hosted by Cliff Redeye will be held Thursday, Oct. 26 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Students will learn various carving and tooling techniques using a variety of tools on vegetable-tanned leather. Students will also dye and wet-form leather to create a valet tray. Tray design may vary.
Only 15 seats are available. Cost is $50 for Artisan Members and above, $60 Basic/Family Members and non-members. Material supply fee $10. For ages 12 and older.
Sign up for classes online at tricountyartscouncil.org/classes.
The Tri-County Arts Council, 110 W. State St., Olean, is always adding artists to Artist Market, and is open to the public noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, visit tricountyartscouncil.org or call (716) 372-7455.