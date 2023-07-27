‘Barbie,’ ‘Oppenheimer’ usher in the promise of a new Hollywood

Two of the most highly anticipated films of the year — nay, of the 2020s — both dropped on the same day last week, and the moviegoing experience and cinema as a whole is better for it.
In recent decades, studios and entertainment journalists have tended to pit two giant projects that come out on the same weekend against each other in terms of box office supremacy, claiming there can only be one, as if people can’t see two movies in one weekend.
Thankfully, the folks at Warner Bros. and Universal, after being spearheaded by the casts and crews who actually make the movies, have decided to embrace the releases of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” on the same day with a gloriously marketable portmanteau: “Barbenheimer.”
The diametrically opposed genres couldn’t be more extreme. You’d think the Venn diagram of audiences for a fantasy comedy about a fashion doll and a biopic thriller about a nuclear physicist wouldn’t overlap very much, and yet tens of millions of people around the world pre-ordered tickets for both features this week — hell, I was one of them.
Before the SAG-AFTRA strike began and actors could promote their projects, the stars and filmmakers behind both projects posted photos of themselves seeing both features as well as “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1,” their biggest competition released a week prior. Of course, Tom Cruise and M:I’s writer/director Christopher McQuarrie showed off their tickets seeing advanced screenings of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” first.
In an interview with La Vanguardia, Cillian Murphy (who portrays Robert Oppenheimer) endorsed the “Barbenhemier” phenomenon, encouraging people to see both, preferably on the same day, adding, “If they are good films, then that’s cinema’s gain.”
Spoiler alert: They are both great films. But what exactly does this mean, and why should we care?
Well, it means the creative everyday folks behind Hollywood’s movies generally care more than the studios themselves, most evident now in the actors’ and writers’ guild strikes. Although not wholly original products, neither “Barbenheimer” feature are mediocre installments in a decades-long franchise that has been running on fumes for years.
And when you have writers/directors like Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan at the helm, what do you expect? The last time they released films in the same year was in 2017 with “Lady Bird” and “Dunkirk,” garnering a combined 13 Oscar nominations including directing nods for both Gerwig and Nolan and Best Picture nominations.
Although the next Oscars are still many months away, “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” have already successfully managed their first hurdles as financial successes. In the U.S. and Canada alone, the two films brought in $155 million and $80.5 million, respectively, making its combined $235.5 million domestic total the fourth-biggest in history and the largest for non-franchise films.
Worldwide, “Barbie” earned $337 million for the weekend — the most ever for a woman-directed film, another record — while “Oppenheimer” raked in $174 million, in the top 3 all-time for biopics and R-rated films. For comparison, the budgets were $145 million for “Barbie” and $100 million for “Oppenheimer.”
So a lot of people saw it, but does that mean they liked it? In a general sense, yes. All the rate-and-review aggregate sites from Rotten Tomatoes to IMDb to Letterboxd all point towards audiences and critics alike praising both films with general approvals around 90%.
But more than anything, these films represent a bubbling revolution in Hollywood to finally give audiences something new and different again. With few exceptions, the big franchise installments are generally not doing as well as they used to by selling themselves on brand recognition alone. This is a classic ebb and flow in Hollywood forever and the ebb back towards writer-and-director-driven projects is underway.
Although some of their projects have been well-known properties, Gerwig and Nolan are not writer-directors who have been confined by Hollywood to a single genre or type of movie, and that’s where cinema is starting to head again. Next week, I’ll go into a lot more detail about each film, diving deeper into their themes, productions, performances and overall thoughts.